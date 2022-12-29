Bothell man arrested after alleged Hate Crime-related shooting in Lynnwood

A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.

The deputy searched the area and located two men standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lynnwood. They explained to the deputy that a man in a gray truck had just shot at them and fled the area.

The man said the suspect had got out of his truck and said, “What are you Black guys doing here?” in an aggressive manner.

He said the suspect then pulled out a pistol, pointed it in his direction, firing a single round.

The man said the bullet missed him and he ducked down behind his car, while the suspect got into his truck and drove away.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his 40s, with dark facial hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt.

After obtaining surveillance video of the incident, investigators determined the suspect to be Robert Rowland of Bothell.

Rowland was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and Hate Crime and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.