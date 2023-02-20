Bothell man arrested for sex-related crime; second-time in four months

A Bothell man was arrested Wednesday after officers served a search warrant related to a sexual assault investigation, according to the Bothell Police Department.

The 25-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of domestic violence rape in the second degree.

According to Bothell police, this is the second time in four months he had been arrested by Bothell police for sex-related crimes.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.