Bothell man enters plea for rape charges as women continue to raise awareness

Peter Strom, a 25-year-old Bothell man, pleaded not guilty to rape charges in a King County courtroom on Tuesday.

A judge refused to reduce Strom’s bond, maintaining his bail at $125,000. If released, he will not be allowed to have any contact with his alleged victims or possess firearms.

KIRO 7′S Gwen Baumgardner previously spoke with three women, including Jazmine and GeeGee, who all accused Strom of abuse.

Jazmine and GeeGee — along with an additional, anonymous victim — were in court for Strom’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“Seeing him today almost brought us to tears,” GeeGee said, with Jazmine standing beside her on Tuesday. “We were literally shaking because we’re just so worried about the community, things he can do, the things he has done, and that we have to fight so hard to get justice for such a cruel act.”

“I have goosebumps, still,” Jazmine said after Tuesday’s arraignment. “We are scared, but we are strong. Our voices are loud and we are here to help.”

As previously reported, GeeGee helped form a Facebook support group for alleged victims of Strom to heal. The group had about 12 women a week ago.

The group now has more than 20 members, according to GeeGee.

Jazmine, GeeGee and other victims are now advocating for House Bill 1715, which would provide comprehensive protections for victims of domestic violence and other violence involving family members or intimate partners.