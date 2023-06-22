Bothell police arrest man accused of ransacking business and damaging large safe

Bothell police arrested a man who allegedly ransacked a business and then damaged a large safe.

Officers got a 911 call around 4 a.m. on Sunday that a loud alarm was going off. Officers arrived at the 19100 block of Bothell Way Northeast within two minutes and arrested the suspect within five minutes, said the Bothell Police Department. When officers got there, the man was trying to speed away from the store parking lot.

At the business, officers said they found an outside door that was forced open. Inside, shelves had been ransacked and items were scattered everywhere. Officers also said they found a large safe with damage from someone trying to, “unsuccessfully, but persistently, cut their way inside.”

After getting a search warrant for the suspect’s car, officers said they found items that appeared to have been stolen from the business. They also found saws and other burglary tools, along with a lot of drugs.

The Bothell PD said the suspect was booked in King County on an outstanding warrant and will face additional charges, including those connected with the burglary.

“Officers were able to make this arrest – thanks to an alert resident’s quick call to 911. The 911 caller actually had no idea where the alarm was coming from, but thought it didn’t sound like a fire alarm. Calling 911 was absolutely the right thing to do. That quick call made all the difference, and our officers are grateful!” said the Bothell PD.



