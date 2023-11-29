Bothell police catch convicted felon after half-mile foot chase

Bothell police caught a convicted felon late Monday night.

The Bothell Police Department said officers pulled over a driver at 11:20 p.m. in the 19300 block of North Creek Parkway.

Officers said the driver wouldn’t give his name. He then rammed a patrol car and took off on foot. The foot chase lasted over half a mile.

An officer caught up and arrested the 29-year-old man, with no injuries.

BPD said the man is a convicted felon, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for escape from community custody. He now faces more charges including resisting arrest and hit-and-run.

His car was towed from the scene.

“Officers are grateful to people in the area last night, who may have been inconvenienced. Your cooperation and patience were greatly appreciated,” said BPD.