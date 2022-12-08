Bothell police return stolen chain saws to ‘good, helpful neighbor’

Christmas came early for Matt Harmon after Bothell police helped him get his prized chain saws back.

Two chain saws were stolen from Harmon’s vehicle after a car prowler struck his neighborhood last month.

Harmon helped police track down the suspect by reporting the crime, providing video of the incident, and sharing pictures and serial numbers of the stolen tools.

Police say they were happy to help Harmon continue to be a “good, helpful neighbor.”

“When a storm hits, (Harmon) volunteers his time and his favorite tools to help clear fallen debris,” reads a Bothell Police Department news release. “He’s invested quite a bit of his hard-earned money into the power tools that make a big job easier.”

A suspect in the theft is now in custody, facing multiple charges.