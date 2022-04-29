‘He was bothering me all day’: Woman shoots child’s father outside convenience store, MPD says

A woman was arrested for shooting her child’s father outside a convenience store.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at a County Line Grocery convenience store, which is in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road.

When officers arrived, the witness told police that a man and woman were outside the store arguing.

The woman, later identified as Ashley Jeffries, left the conversation and drove off in a white Nissan Altima.

Once Jeffries exited the parking lot heading northbound, she turned her head back and fired a shot through the window hitting the man, police said.

The man walked to the witness and said he was shot; the witness asked by who, and the man responded with “my baby momma”, according to an affidavit.

MPD performed a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle.

Jeffries was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The woman told investigators that her child’s father had been bothering her all day.

The woman also told police that she grabbed the gun, and it went off.

She later changed the story and said she didn’t know if the bullet hit him, but she shot and then blacked out, according to an affidavit.

Due to the inconsistencies in her story, Jeffries was arrested and charged.

Ashley Jeffries has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

