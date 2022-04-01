Botin urges EU to define green lending to reduce dependence on Russian energy

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Santander bank branch in Rio de Janeiro
Jesús Aguado
·2 min read

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) -The chairman of Spanish bank Santander on Friday called for the European Union to define what kind of lending is considered consistent with a net zero energy policy, to help hasten moves to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas.

The EU, which was already targeting a shift towards green energy from fossil fuels, has said since Russia invaded Ukraine in February that it will cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and end the use of Russian gas by 2027.

"Among other initiatives, financial institutions must be able to finance the energy transition, and to this end, the authorities must define as soon as possible what lending is deemed consistent with our net zero goals," Ana Botin told a shareholders meeting.

Botin said that though Santander's direct exposure to Russia was negligible at 80 million euros ($88.4 million), it expected some indirect impact from the Ukraine conflict stemming from higher inflation and lower economic growth.

She said the bank's internal assessment assumed "no further escalation and the war contained within Ukraine".

Botin underlined the need to change global energy policies and accelerate investments in renewables, "so we can help people to go green and businesses to make the necessary transition".

She said that process would be "more challenging" for emerging economies, for small and mid-sized companies and vulnerable groups, and therefore asked for incentives.

In Spain, companies and families, especially SMEs and the most vulnerable would need protecting from the impact of the war, which has sent energy prices soaring. The Spanish government approved a 16 billion euro package on Tuesday to help companies and households.

Botin said European funds could be used to help support confidence and private investment, a key driver of growth and jobs.

On Thursday, the ECB said euro zone banks' direct exposure to Russia was relatively minor but sanctions could still reverberate through the financial system through volatility in energy and commodity prices.

Botin assured shareholders that the bank had taken necessary steps to comply with financial restrictions and EU, UK and U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia, "and will continue to observe these requisites as the situation develops".

Santander's Chief Executive Officer, Jose Antonio Alvarez, said the bank was strengthening controls against potential operational threats, including cybersecurity and money laundering.

Spanish banks in general rank among the less exposed to Russian credit, with Spain's central bank estimating their credit risk at just above 700 million euros.

Alvarez said Santander expected the war to have an uneven impact on the group's regions, with Europe the most affected area. The impact in South America would be neutral or positive, he said, as raw material there would be exported at higher prices resulting in a currency appreciation.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by John O'Donnell and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Carlsbad Current-Argus will end Saturday home delivery, will offer e-Editions

    The Current-Argus will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day.

  • Amazon's NY union vote count continues, labor leads

    Organized labor supporters at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island held the lead in a contest to form a union as U.S. regulators continued to tally votes on Friday. When voting concluded for the day on Thursday, those workers who favored establishing the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) at the fulfillment center known as JFK8 maintained a 57-percent edge over those who voted against organizing. The tally conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is expected to conclude Friday.

  • Explainer-How Sri Lanka's economy spiralled into crisis

    A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa's government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Ordinary Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme. HOW DID SRI LANKA GET HERE?

  • Canadian factory activity grows at record pace despite surging costs

    Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in March as restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic eased and demand conditions improved, although the Russia-Ukraine war contributed to mounting cost pressures, data showed on Friday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 58.9 in March from 56.6 in February, posting its highest level in the 11-year history of the survey. "Canada's manufacturing sector again enjoyed a bustling month of trading in March," Shreeya Patel, an economist at S&P Global said in a statement.

  • U.S. Hiring Stays Robust as Jobless Rate Falls, Wages Pick Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected, highlighting a robust labor market that’s likely to support aggressive Federal Reserve tightening in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits D

  • Jobs report: Women drive employment gains in March

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports on employment gains from the March jobs report and what it means for Fed policy.

  • Swedish govt sees economy slowing this year amid high inflation

    Sweden's economy will slow this year with headline inflation expected to run at its highest level since the early 1990s, the government said in a pre-budget forecast on Friday. Headline inflation was seen averaging at 4.6%, up from 2.1% expected in December. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings with it rising prices, a great deal of uncertainty and lower trade," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters.

  • Posts mislead about environmental impact of green energy

    Text shared thousands of times on social media claims green energy is "more destructive to the Earth's environment than meets the eye." But the posts make various inaccurate claims, including that 40 percent of electricity generated in the United States -- and used for electric cars -- comes from coal and that solar panels or wind turbine blades cannot be recycled."For those of you excited about electric cars and a green revolution, I want you to take a closer look at batteries and also windmill

  • Tobacco Stocks Are Cheap. But the Selloff in Imperial Brands Was Overdone.

    British cigarette maker Imperial Brands is gaining traction in the U.S. market, and a share buyback may be on the horizon.

  • London Metal Exchange suspends some Russian metal from its UK warehouses

    The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will suspend deliveries of some metals produced in Russia into its approved warehouses in Britain including copper from Norilsk Nickel and aluminium from Rusal. Any deliveries of aluminium produced by Rusal and copper produced by Norilsk Nickel and JSC Uralelektromed into its approved warehouses in Britain had to have been exported from Russia before March 25, the LME said.

  • Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of March

    SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) topped the list of the best-performing U.S. equity ETFs in January, gaining about 23%.

  • Strong March jobs report quashes stagflation concerns, strategist says

    Chief Investment Officer of PNC Asset Management Group Amanda Agati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stagflation and the labor market amid a strong March jobs report.

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • Electrified cars overtake petrol models in French Q1 sales

    Sales of new electrified vehicles in France overtook petrol-powered equivalents for the first time in the first quarter, a major milestone for lower-emission vehicles amid high prices at petrol pumps and government subsidies for electrified models. Overall, French new car sales fell in the first quarter and recorded their tenth straight month of declines with an almost 20% drop in March, as the auto industry struggles to with supply chain issues including a global shortage of semiconductor chips. A spokesperson for the PFA said due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and shortages of some components, it was not possible to provide a forecast for French new car sales in 2022.

  • War in Ukraine: Brazilians ready to defend a territory 11,000 km from home

    Saulo, a former officer of the Military Police of Sao Paulo, packs his bag with "just the essential" to go to Poland in the hopes of joining the international force in Ukraine. He wants to "help the Ukrainian people and avoid a third world war." Saulo is in touch with Leandro Galvao, an ex-military of the Brazilian Army, who is already in Kyiv fighting the Russians alongside the Ukrainian army. Like them, hundreds of Brazilians were inspired by President Zelensky's call and say they are ready to fight and defend a foreign territory, some 11,000 kilometres away from their own.

  • Bond Yields Surge as Jobs Bolster Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities pared back gains and Treasury yields surged as a solid U.S. jobs report may strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Ra

  • Shell finance boss Jessica Uhl departs with £1 million payday

    Renumeration bonanza at odds with drivers facing record petrol prices at pumps

  • Russia Evades Default as JPMorgan Processes Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. processed a coupon payment from Russia for one of its dollar bonds, allowing the nation to continue sidestepping a default.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationJPMorgan, which i

  • Netflix and Facebook’s Meta stocks slump in the first quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how tech stocks like Netflix and Facebook performed in the beginning of 2022.

  • VW Snubs Deutsche Bank For Lead Role On One of Germany’s Biggest-Ever IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross