Botkeeper Welcomes Boston Based IntelliStack Into Partner Ecosystem

BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IntelliStack announces that it has now joined the Botkeeper Partner Program Ecosystem. Botkeeper, a leading automated bookkeeping solution, works hand-in-hand with Accounting Firms to help grow their business, improve margins, and deliver better service to their clients by augmenting manual and tedious bookkeeping work. Clients benefit from superior software, improved accuracy (99.96%), faster processing and more in-depth reporting and analytics. Botkeeper Partners with independent Accounting Firms, CFO's and Technology companies to provide them with a scalable and cost-effective bookkeeping solution for their clients.

"We saw an opportunity to drive our technology to the next level," said Slava Heretz, Founder & CEO of IntelliStack. "As a technology company, Botkeeper allows us to be nimble and contend with the venture-backed cloud accounting solutions out there offering tax work."

Hertz went on to say "Our main goal is to enable and sustain the success of our clients' businesses. One of our services right now is not only to provide resources on what to theoretically do- we're actually going to step in to help you with PPP applications, driving initiative during these tough times, and ensuring our clients can ride out the dip- we're here to help you recover."

"We're always looking to partner with growing, tech forwarded, and client-centric firms that help their clients realize their goals," said Enrico Palmerino, Chief Executive Officer at Botkeeper. IntelliStack's solution does just that. As a local firm, I remember speaking with the founder when they first launched and thinking, 'Here is a firm that is going to shake things up in the bookkeeping market'. To see how quickly they have grown in the past few years and now become a partner to their future growth is truly remarkable."

"This is a very exciting time for us. Our mission has always been to support passionate entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Heretz. "Partnering with a solution that shares these goals and enables us to better deliver on our accounting service is going to be a win any way you look at it. Between the talented Botkeeper people and bleeding-edge technology they bring to the table, I'm very excited for what's to come."

About IntelliStack:

IntelliStack is a Cambridge, MA based firm bringing tech-enabled, data-driven strategic accounting/finance, HR and growth solutions to startups and SMEs looking to scale. Each team within IntelliStack is uniquely positioned and experienced in finance/accounting, full cycle recruiting, HR management and revenue growth functions that deliver infrastructure and growth support to businesses looking to thrive. IntelliStack has helped more than 250 ventures raise over a combined $150m in VC/Angel funding and seeing tremendous YoY headcount and revenue growth.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to Accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting crystal clean financials at tax time- all while reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and Accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga (PH).