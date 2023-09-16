Botkins police searching for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

The Botkins Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating an armed robbery suspect.

Around 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Botkins Police Department along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K at 500 E. State Street in Botkins Ohio on reports of a robbery.

A white male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and jeans entered the Circle K store and produced a hatchet demanding that the clerk open the cash register, according to a statement made by Botkins Police Department. We are still working to learn how much money was taken.

The suspect left the scene in a silver car with a black bumper and went east on East State Street toward Interstate 75.

This incident is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident you should contact the Botkins Police Department at (937) 693-4341.

