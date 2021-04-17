After Botox, my brows look pushed down and sad. What can I do?

1 / 2

After Botox, my brows look pushed down and sad. What can I do?

Carlos Wolf, M.D.
·2 min read

Q. I don’t like the wrinkles I get between my eyebrows, and I don’t like how my brows look pushed down after I get Botox. Can I get rid of my wrinkles without that happening?

A. The results of Botox are all about the injector and their experience. And, yes, you should be able to get rid of the wrinkles and get a more inviting look.

There are a multitude of providers in the community injecting Botox. Many are excellent injectors, but some have limited understanding of what gives people mediocre results at best, and dangerous results at worst.

When you find that you look weird or you’re not able to recognize yourself, know that you’ve been to the wrong injector. It is rarely the Botox that causes this problem.

Fortunately, when using neurotoxins such as Botox and Dysport, the downside is limited because it can always be reversed over time. The problem is that you paid for a product that will last approximately three to four months, and you may have a major event you’ve been looking forward to.

The ideal result with Botox is a rebalancing of your muscles. That is, you get rid of the wrinkles you don’t like while getting some elevation to give you a more pleasing look. With experienced injectors, they can make adjustments as to how much elevation you get based on where the injection is placed and how much Botox is given.

I like to tell people that I give Precision Individualized Botox (PIB) because every injection I do is well documented on the patient’s records and they can get the same results each time. .

It is important that your injector have a well-documented method so that you can get reproducible results that are individual to you. Ask your injector how they know what they’re going to do for you and if they document the injections in a precise manner.

If you follow the above steps, then you should have great results.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Sean Hannity blasted for calling Adam Toledo a ‘13-year-old man’

    A guest on Hannity’s Fox News show had previously referred to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, as a ‘little boy’

  • Canada steps up as Toronto struggles with COVID-19

    PM Trudeau: "Canada continues to face a serious situation with this third wave."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the Canadian government will help Toronto as the country's largest city struggles to cope with a rapidly worsening wave of COVID-19."In Toronto in particular, numbers are breaking record after record and ICU hospital beds are filling up. There's no doubt that Canada's largest city is struggling under the weight of this third wave. So we're going to do whatever it takes to help."In Toronto - the capital of Ontario - cases could grow three-fold by the end of May unless tough restrictions are imposed, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cited sources as saying.While some Ontario hospitals say they are close to a breaking point as the latest wave rips through the country's most populous province. Trudeau said Ontario had reached out for help with vaccinations and that the government was ready to deploy the Canadian Red Cross with mobile inoculation teams."This is about getting doses to people where the situation is most serious."Ontario announced a record 4,736 daily cases on Thursday and the CBC said this could hit 18,000 by end of May if current trends continued.Canada's response has been complicated by the division of responsibilities between the provinces and Ottawa.The federal government is buying vaccines but the provinces are in charge of inoculations.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • EU, UK step up Northern Ireland talks as EU continues legal action

    The European Union insisted on Friday that Britain not change trading rules in Northern Ireland on its own and said it would continue legal action against unilateral British action in the province for as long as necessary. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hosted UK negotiator David Frost for talks on Thursday evening and said that only agreements by joint bodies established by the Brexit divorce deal could provide stability in Northern Ireland. The British-ruled province is in the EU single market for goods to ensure an open border with EU member Ireland and so requires checks on goods coming from other parts of the United Kingdom.

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgment of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.

  • U.S. government formally blames Russian spies for SolarWinds breach

    The White House on Thursday accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of orchestrating the recent massive breach that affected private sector networks and U.S. government agencies through the IT monitoring software made by SolarWinds.

  • 20 years in Afghanistan: Was it worth it?

    The BBC's Frank Gardner asks the awkward question about a war with an astronomical human cost.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • SNP's plan to stage Scottish independence referendum by 2023 described as 'utterly preposterous'

    The SNP is demanding a new independence referendum despite Nicola Sturgeon admitting that her economic case for separation is “completely out of date”. The First Minister said the SNP's Growth Commission report, which she commissioned and was published in 2018, could no longer be relied upon because it was written before the Covid pandemic and the final Brexit deal. However, she has continued to insist that independence is the correct route for Scotland to take and is asking voters for a mandate for a new vote on separation. The Scottish Tories said Ms Sturgeon’s refusal to set out the “devastating” economic price of independence was “dangerous and dishonest”. The party said her position showed that "blind faith eclipses basic economics" and described her plan to stage a referendum by 2023 as “utterly preposterous”. While the SNP insists Scotland would prosper under independence, most analysts believe separation would come with huge economic costs. It would cost Scotland’s economy up to three times as much in lost trade as Brexit will, according to a recent analysis by the London School of Economics. Scotland also benefits financially from sharing of resources across the UK, spending £15.1bn more on public services than it raised in taxes in 2019 - a deficit of 8.6 per cent - according to Scottish government's own statistics. Ms Sturgeon told Channel 4 News: “While the underlying approach of the Growth Commission is one that I fully endorse and sign up to, the figures in it are completely out of date. “Because in the period since that was published we’ve undergone a global pandemic, the fiscal position of the UK and most countries across the world has been turned upside down.” The Growth Commission report was written by former SNP MSP, economist and lobbyist Andrew Wilson. It caused a backlash by many within the SNP by backing tight constraints on public spending and retaining the pound for years after independence. Ms Sturgeon has vigorously denied that it amounted to a blueprint for austerity. While Ms Sturgeon has seized on Britain leaving the EU against the wishes of most Scottish voters as a justification for a new referendum, Brexit has in some respects made the case for independence more difficult.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Carbon Mapper satellite network to find super-emitters

    A public-private effort will launch sensors to track big releases of carbon dioxide and methane.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • UN agrees to deploy cease-fire monitors in Libya

    The U.N. Security Council has authorized international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire agreement in Libya as the country heads toward December elections after a decade of fighting and upheaval. In a vote announced Friday, the council unanimously approved Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent proposal for up to 60 monitors to join an existing political mission in Libya. The measure also urges all foreign forces and mercenaries to get out of the country, as was supposed to happen months ago.