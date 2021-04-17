After Botox, my brows look pushed down and sad. What can I do?

Q. I don’t like the wrinkles I get between my eyebrows, and I don’t like how my brows look pushed down after I get Botox. Can I get rid of my wrinkles without that happening?

A. The results of Botox are all about the injector and their experience. And, yes, you should be able to get rid of the wrinkles and get a more inviting look.

There are a multitude of providers in the community injecting Botox. Many are excellent injectors, but some have limited understanding of what gives people mediocre results at best, and dangerous results at worst.

When you find that you look weird or you’re not able to recognize yourself, know that you’ve been to the wrong injector. It is rarely the Botox that causes this problem.

Fortunately, when using neurotoxins such as Botox and Dysport, the downside is limited because it can always be reversed over time. The problem is that you paid for a product that will last approximately three to four months, and you may have a major event you’ve been looking forward to.

The ideal result with Botox is a rebalancing of your muscles. That is, you get rid of the wrinkles you don’t like while getting some elevation to give you a more pleasing look. With experienced injectors, they can make adjustments as to how much elevation you get based on where the injection is placed and how much Botox is given.

I like to tell people that I give Precision Individualized Botox (PIB) because every injection I do is well documented on the patient’s records and they can get the same results each time. .

It is important that your injector have a well-documented method so that you can get reproducible results that are individual to you. Ask your injector how they know what they’re going to do for you and if they document the injections in a precise manner.

If you follow the above steps, then you should have great results.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.