Bots Inc. Set to Offer DOGE Merchant Processing Services to Tesla EV Dealers

Prospective Tesla EV buyers will again have the option to use cryptocurrency as payment.

Global Technology company, Bots Inc (BTZI), is allowing the public to, once again, buy Tesla EV’s with digital currency. The global technology company that focuses on blockchain-based solutions announced Monday that it has begun allowing local car dealerships a new service. The platform will allow merchants to accept Dogecoin and other cryptos to purchase preowned Tesla models. Previously, Bots Inc was one of the first publicly traded companies to take dogecoin as payment.

According to a press release from BTZI, a recent study showed that a shortage of microchips in the world has led carmakers to limit the new cars being produced. A byproduct of this decision has been the surge in prices for used cars. The value of used cars has jumped so much that a secondhand Tesla Model 3 is now around 3% more valuable than a brand-new Model 3 from the factory.

