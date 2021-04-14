Botswana bans poultry imports from South Africa after avian flu outbreak

Chickens are seen at a poultry farm at Hartbeesfontein, a settlement near Klerksdorp, in the North West province
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana has banned the importation of poultry and poultry products from South Africa after an outbreak of avian influenza was detected on a chicken farm in South Africa, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

South Africa said on Tuesday that around 300 birds died of avian flu at the commercial chicken-layer farm in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, with samples from the farm testing positive for the H5 strain.

"As a result, the import of domesticated and wild birds, their products (meat, eggs and feathers), from South Africa is banned with immediate effect," Botswana's Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security said in a statement.

After an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of avian flu in 2017, which saw poultry farmers culling millions of birds, neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana banned poultry imports from South Africa.

Botswana authorities warned the public to be vigilant and to report any deaths of domestic poultry and wild birds to veterinary offices.

(Reporting by Brian Benza, Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors say fears of blood clots from J&J's shot are overdone and could delay the push to end the pandemic

    Data suggests J&J's and AstraZeneca's COVID shots could carry a very rare risk of serious blood-clot problems.

  • NC woman used 16 fake names to scam government out of $2.2 million, prosecutors say

    She’s accused of using money from the government contracts to pay for trips to Las Vegas.

  • Portugal extends COVID-19 emergency until end of April

    Portugal's parliament extended on Wednesday a state of emergency for 15 days as health experts warned that a gradual relaxation of strict lockdown rules now underway could soon lead to a significant jump in coronavirus cases. The state of emergency grants the government powers to take emergency measures such as imposing a nighttime curfew if deemed necessary, though the general trend is currently to ease a lockdown imposed in January to curb what was then the world's worst COVID-19 surge. Portugal started lifting restrictions last month and has since reopened some schools, restaurant and cafe terraces, museums and hair salons.

  • Zirinsky leaving as CBS News chief, amid industry change

    CBS News President Susan Zirinsky is stepping down after two years on the job, making it the second of the three broadcast news divisions to lose its leader in the past couple of months. Zirinsky told CBS News staff at the network's morning news meeting on Wednesday, according to someone there who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was an internal gathering. “I am absolutely not leaving CBS,” said Zirinsky, a longtime news producer at the network, said at the meeting.

  • Death rate for British cancer patients with Covid far higher than in Europe at nearly 50 per cent

    Nearly half of UK cancer patients who caught coronavirus died – a much higher rate than counterparts in Europe, a study suggests. Researchers found that UK patients were less likely to be receiving cancer treatment during the pandemic and less likely to be given the best life-saving therapies once they had caught the virus. The worse death rate also reflects the fact that British cancer sufferers tended to be less fit generally. The study, published in the European Journal of Cancer, included 1,392 patients from the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Germany, tracking their progress between Feb 27 and Sep 10 last year. It found that, 30 days after a Covid diagnosis, 40.34 per cent of the UK cancer patients had died, with the figure standing at 26.5 per cent of the European patients. After six months, the proportion had risen to 47.6 per cent of the UK cohort compared to 33.3 per cent of the European. Scientists at Imperial College London pointed to disastrous guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which recommended pausing cancer treatment for many patients in order to stop them catching Covid in hospital.

  • U.S. hearing on China competition told research funding falling behind

    U.S. investment in research and development has reached its lowest level decades while that in the rest of the world has soared, the head of a U.S. Senate committee warned at a hearing on proposed subsidies to the tech industry to help the United States better compete with China. Senate Commerce committee chair Maria Cantwell told the committee on Wednesday the proposed "Endless Frontier Act" had been the stimulus for a big debate about America's competitiveness. Federal investment in research and development is at its lowest in 45 years when measured against GDP, Cantwell said.

  • Amazon's latest Echo Buds are a shameless Apple knock-off

    This is Amazon's latest hardware product: The redesigned Alexa earbuds. Amazon has a long history of selling and promoting lookalikes, copycats, and clones of other products. Amazon also has been accused of investing in companies and later producing clones of the products.

  • Hunt for Toronto serial killer hampered by police prejudice, report says

    Report looks at how police investigated Bruce McArthur’s ‘reign of terror’ and relationship between officers and LGBTQ+ community Police vehicles are parked outside a property connected to Bruce McArthur where the remains of several people were recovered in Toronto, Canada, on 3 February 2018. Photograph: Rob Gilles/AP The hunt for a serial killer who preyed on gay men in Toronto was hampered by “serious flaws” in the police investigation – including the stereotyping of LGBTQ+ people by police officers and a lack of public trust – a new report has concluded. Bruce McArthur, who targeted men living on the margins of society, was given eight life sentences in 2019. But members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community had long feared that police ignored critical leads as he continued to kill. The four-volume report, Missing and Missed, released on Tuesday, is the most in-depth look into both into how police investigated McArthur’s “reign of terror” as well as the fractured relationship between officers and the LGBTQ+ community. Compiled by the retired Ontario justice Gloria Epstein, the report found glaring problems with the Toronto police’s handling of missing persons cases. Epstein dedicated the report to Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj (Skanda) Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam – who McArthur killed – along with Alloura Wells, a trans woman found dead in a ravine in 2017 and Tess Richey, a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell by her mother after police failed to locate her. Epstein concluded that while a number officers worked hard to investigate the disappearances, others had “misconceptions or stereotypical ideas” about the gay community – and that these perceptions hampered the search fo the killer. At the same time, investigators “failed to appreciate” the barriers that “prevented some witnesses from coming forward”– including a deep mistrust of police in marginalized communities and a long history of criminalization of the LGBTQ+ communities. McArthur was eventually arrested in 2018, but five years earlier he had been questioned by police in an interview Epstein said was “deeply flawed”. Although McArthur admitted knowing three of the missing men, he was interviewed for just 16 minutes and officers were “inadequately prepared for” the interrogation. “I cannot say that McArthur would necessarily have been apprehended earlier if the investigative steps outlined in this report had been taken. He was a true psychopath. He disarmed others, including his interviewer, with his calm and ostensibly helpful approach to the interview,” Epstein wrote. “But the Toronto police did lose important opportunities to identify him as the killer.” The report also drew attention to comments from the former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, who told reporters in 2017 that police did not believe a serial killer was at loose, further eroding public trust in the investigation. The report includes 151 recommendations, including a substantial overhaul of how missing persons cases are handled, using resources from other agencies, including social workers, and more civilian oversight of the city’s police force.

  • Biden to scrap Trump's troubled food aid program

    President Joe Biden will end a food box program launched by the Trump administration, after problems of spilled and spoiled food, high costs and uneven distribution nationwide.Created in May last year, The Farmers to Families Food Box program aimed to feed out-of-work Americans with food rescued from farmers who would otherwise throw it away as the coronavirus pandemic upended supply chains.The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $4 billion on the program in 2020 – six times its normal emergency food budget.The government hired hundreds of private companies last spring to buy food no longer needed by restaurants, schools and cruise ships and haul it to overwhelmed food banks. But according to interviews with food banks and distributors and the USDA invoices, the Trump administration overpaid, and the contractors under-delivered.Some of the companies charged the government more than double the program average.Others said delivery to food banks was sometimes late and food was left to spoil because contractors delivered to establishments that lacked adequate refrigeration.Now, after reviewing the program, President Joe Biden's administration has decided not to continue it after May, the USDA Communications Director told Reuters.Instead the USDA is focused on different hunger initiatives, including expanding food stamp benefits.The need is stark: Demand at Feeding America, a national network of food banks, rose by 60% during the pandemic.

  • Majority of Brazil COVID-19 ICU patients aged 40 years or younger - report

    The surging COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil is increasingly affecting younger people, with hospital data showing that last month the majority of those in intensive care were aged 40 or younger, according to a new report. The report, released by the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine (AMIB) over the weekend, is based on data from over a third of all the country's intensive care wards. It found a significant increase in younger people being admitted to beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

  • Americas not behaving as if in midst of worsening COVID-19 crisis -regional health official warns

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -The Americas are not behaving like a region experiencing an ever-graver outbreak of COVID-19, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. This rise in infections is alarming but not surprising given relaxed restrictions used to curb virus transmission, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly news conference, adding that vaccination will not be enough to stop this wave of contagion. "Highly transmissible variants are spreading, and social distancing measures are not as strictly observed as before," Etienne said.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Fauci says J&J vaccine pause will likely only last 'days to weeks,' not 'weeks to months'

    "It's gonna be more like days to weeks rather than weeks to months," Fauci said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • Some Children With COVID-Related Syndrome Develop Neurological Symptoms

    Reports about the mysterious COVID-related inflammatory syndrome that afflicts some children and teenagers have mostly focused on physical symptoms: rash, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems like low blood pressure, shock and difficulty pumping. Now, a new report shows that a significant number of young people with the syndrome also develop neurological symptoms, including hallucinations, confusion, speech impairments, and problems with balance and coordination. The study of 46 children treated at one hospital in London found that just over half — 24 — experienced such neurological symptoms, which they had never had before. Those patients were about twice as likely as those without neurological symptoms to need ventilators because they were “very unwell with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory state,” said an author of the study, Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan, a clinical research fellow at University College London’s Institute of Neurology. Patients with neurological symptoms were also about twice as likely to require medication to improve the heart’s ability to squeeze, he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The condition, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), typically emerges two to six weeks after a COVID infection, often one that produces only mild symptoms or none at all. The syndrome is rare, but can be very serious. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,165 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, including 36 deaths. The new findings strengthen the theory that the syndrome is related to a surge of inflammation triggered by an immune response to the virus, Abdel-Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms mostly resolved as the physical symptoms were treated. Doctors in the United States have also recently reported neurological symptoms in children with MIS-C. In a study published last month in JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with the syndrome admitted to 61 U.S. hospitals last year had neurological issues, including 20 with what the researchers described as “life-threatening” problems like strokes or “severe encephalopathy.” The new report, presented as preliminary research Tuesday as part of an annual conference of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated children under 18 who were admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September of last year with the syndrome (it has a different name and acronym, PIMS-TS, in Britain). The data is also included in a preprint of a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. As was the case with other studies of the syndrome, including in the United States, the researchers said a majority of those afflicted were “nonwhite,” a pattern that public health experts believe reflects the disproportionate way the pandemic has affected communities of color. Nearly two-thirds of the patients were male, and the median age was 10. All 24 of the patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had encephalopathy, a general term that can involve confusion, problems with memory or attention and other types of altered mental function. Six of the children were experiencing hallucinations, including “describing people in the room that were not there or seeing cartoons or animals moving on the walls,” Abdel-Mannan said. He said some experienced auditory hallucinations involving “hearing voices of people not present.” Six of the children had weakness or difficulty controlling muscles used in speech. Four had balance or coordination problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities including weakness in facial or shoulder muscles. One patient’s peripheral nerve damage led to a foot-drop problem that required the use of crutches and a recommendation for a nerve transplant, said Abdel-Mannan, who is also a senior resident in pediatric neurology at GOSH. Some of the patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests or electroencephalograms (EEGs), including 14 who showed slower electrical activity in their brains, the study reported. Thirteen of the 24 with neurological symptoms needed to be placed on ventilators and 15 needed medication to improve their heart contractions, Abdel-Mannan said. By contrast, only three of the 22 children without neurological issues needed ventilators and seven needed such heart medication, he said. None of the children with hallucinations needed psychotropic medications. Three children had to be hospitalized again after their initial stay, one for another episode of encephalopathy and two for infectious complications, Abdel-Mannan said, but he added that there were no deaths and “almost all children made a complete functional recovery.” Abdel-Mannan said a team led by the study’s senior author, Dr. Yael Hacohen, will be following patients who had the syndrome — both those who had neurological symptoms and those who did not. They will conduct brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if the children experience any long-term cognitive or psychological effects. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire

    Jack Ma's Ant Group - which owns China's largest digital payment platform Alipay and is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba - announced on Monday that it will undergo a sweeping restructuring on the order of the Chinese government.The crackdown on Ant Group underscores Beijing's determination to rein in Big Tech.Chinese regulators had already derailed Ant Group's record $37 billion IPO in November. And, just two days ago, Jack Ma's Alibaba Group was hit with a record $2.75 billion-dollar antitrust fine as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy." The overhaul of Ant Group includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by cutting back on some of its freewheeling businesses. Ant will also be subjected to tougher regulatory oversight and capital requirements and will be forced to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses, which had been viewed as a big advantage due to Alipay's vast trove of customer data and more than 730 million monthly users in China.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba were up 8% after Monday's announcement, tracking a similar gain for its Hong Kong shares earlier in the day, with investors cheering the end of uncertainty for the e-commerce giant after the antitrust fine.

  • Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

    For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.