Botswana counts on other COVID-19 vaccines as it runs out of AstraZeneca shots

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore
·2 min read

GABORONE (Reuters) - About 15,000 people in Botswana will not be able to get their second dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in time and will be vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna, the health ministry said on Friday.

Botswana, which is purchasing the vaccines from AstraZeneca under the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX scheme, had signed up for 940,800 doses of the two-shot vaccine.

It has so far received only 62,400 AstraZeneca and 19,890 Pfizer doses under the scheme, according to official government numbers.

The COVAX scheme had committed to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 180 countries in the continent by the end of 2021, but has so far delivered only 118 million.

"The shortfall in the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 15,000 doses, resulting in people of the same number likely to get their second doses beyond the initially anticipated 12 weeks," the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a statement.

AstraZeneca's shot is the cheapest and most readily available vaccine launched so far. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it does not need to be kept at extremely cold temperatures that make transport and storage in rural Africa highly problematic.

"A decision has been taken that all those affected by these developments be offered Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as second doses, if any of the two become available earlier than the expected AstraZeneca vaccine," the statement said.

Botswana has been administering the Chinese Sinovac vaccine as well as the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.

According to official figures, 173,512 of Botswana's 1.6 million adults have received one dose, and 111,164 are fully vaccinated.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Tuesday that Botswana was expecting to receive 50,000 Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks and at least 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, by December 2021.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends: minister

    Malaysia's health ministry on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme. Malaysia's inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine moving forward, health minister Adham Baba told a news conference with other top ministry officials. The Southeast Asian country has secured about 45 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, enough to cover 70% of the population, compared to 16 million doses of Sinovac's shot, the officials said.

  • Common cholesterol drug reduces risk of COVID death by 40%, study finds

    Medications for high blood pressure also improved survival for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

  • BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine antibodies ten times higher than Sinovac's: study

    Healthcare workers in Hong Kong who received the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech showed ten times more antibodies than those who received China's vaccine Sinovac, according to a study published in The Lancet Microbe on Thursday. "The difference in concentrations of neutralising antibodies identified in our study could translate into substantial differences in vaccine effectiveness," according to the research. Blood samples of the participants were collected before vaccination, before the second d

  • After Game-Changing Clinical Trial Results, These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Exploding

    Hot off a provocative new set of clinical trial results, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are surging. In the early-stage trial, Intellia's groundbreaking gene-editing therapy performed even better than expected, and it didn't seem to have a burdensome side-effect profile, either. What's more, Cathie Wood, of ARK Investment Management fame, holds both stocks.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 4.9% to a record closing high of $246.66 on Wednesday, as health officials warned of the potential for another wave of COVID-19 infections later this year.

  • Moderna's Big Step Toward Dominating the Vaccine Market

    CEO Stephane Bancel raised eyebrows in November 2020 by stating in an interview with Endpoints News, "We could end up being three, four years from now the biggest vaccine company in the world." When Bancel made that statement, Moderna's market cap stood below $39 billion. Moderna announced last week that the first participants had been dosed in a phase 1/2 study evaluating the company's quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010.

  • Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine completes China regulator review - media

    Chinese regulators have completed an expert review of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and Fosun Pharma and the shot is in the administration review stage, Caixin reported, citing the Chinese company. China hasn't approved any COVID-19 vaccine developed overseas but greenlighted several domestic brands, administering 1.4 billion doses so far, or two-fifths of the global total of 3.47 billion doses. BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said in April he expected its COVID-19 vaccine would win approval from the Chinese authorities "by June at the latest."

  • 3 Things About Novavax That Smart Investors Know

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine stock by far. The biotech company's shares soared more than 2,700% on optimism about its investigational vaccine. Novavax has extended its gain this year.

  • Another Setback for Biogen’s Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

    Two major hospitals said they won’t administer (BIIB) drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, yet another blow to the pharmaceutical maker amid a debate about the drug’s effectiveness and whether regulators lowered their standards in approving it. Biogen shares tumbled 6.8% on Thursday. Cleveland Clinic said it reviewed the evidence on the drug, aducanumab, and decided not to carry it, though individual doctors can prescribe it to be administered intravenously elsewhere.

  • Kids aren't just littler adults – here's why they need their own clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine

    The freedom of going mask-free is still a ways off for kids under age 12. Juan Monino/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that two-thirds of all adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as of mid-July 2021, life seems to be returning to some semblance of pre-pandemic times. People are again traveling, eating in restaurants with friends, attending in-person gatherings and flocking to movie theaters and Major League baseball games. Yet for parents of children under th

  • Why Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down more than 10% in late-afternoon trading after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pulled the breakthrough therapy designation of its AXS-12 drug.

  • AstraZeneca says FDA advisory committee won't support CKD treatment for approval, partner FibroGen stock plunges

    AstraZeneca PLC has disclosed Friday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted 13 to 1 not to support approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adult patients. Shares of FibroGen Inc. , which was AstraZeneca's partner in developing roxadustat, plummeted 34.1% in premarket trading, while AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares edged up 0.4%. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 12

  • When can your child get the COVID-19 vaccine? Children’s Mercy leader eyes November

    In the meantime, she says, if you’re eligible you should get vaccinated to protect your kids under 12 years old: “That’s a ring of protection around the child.”

  • EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week

    A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the EU drug regulator’s head of vaccines strategy, said its expert committee was currently evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children 12 to 17 years old.

  • Here's the Deal with the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

    In light of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine warning, here's what you need to know about Guillain-Barré syndrome and your risks for developing the disease post-dose.

  • COVID-19 vaccine by J&J comes with rare nerve syndrome warning. Here's what to know about it

    The odds of developing GBS after getting the COVID-19 shot, experts say, are less than getting it from other vaccines, bacteria and viruses.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Beam Therapeutics Dropped This Week

    After rallying on the coattails of Intelllia's breakthrough, these companies have given back their June gains.

  • FibroGen Staring At Multi-Year Lows Following Adverse Roxadustat AdCom Verdict; How Hard Will The Stock Likely Fall?

    FibroGen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares are sinking to their lowest level since late June 2016. FibroGen’s AdCom Snub FibroGen said late Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee met to discuss the new drug application for roxadustat, and voted against approval of the drug. Roxadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor being evaluated to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients. The company

  • Booster shots: COVID-19 versus the seasonal flu

    While a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be recommended, don’t expect to be getting one on a regular basis, as many do with the flu vaccine.

  • Novo Integrated Sciences' Patented Zgraft Platform can Predict Cancer Progression and Treatment Outcomes

    Image Provided By Pexels Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), a pioneer in developing patient-centric care through advanced therapeutics and technology, recently acquired the patent for a groundbreaking new cancer prediction platform that would make precision, personalized cancer treatments possible. The new patent comes with the recent $14.8 million acquisition of Acenzia Inc. and the appointment of Acenzia’s president and researcher behind the Zgraft platform, Dr. Indrajit Sinha, as C