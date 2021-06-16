Botswana diamond could be world's third largest

·1 min read
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi holds the diamond in Gaborone, on June 16, 2021
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was shown the gem at a ceremony in the capital, Gaborone

A diamond believed to be the third largest ever found has been put on display in Botswana.

The stone - weighing 1,098 carats - was shown to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, two weeks after the diamond firm, Debswana, unearthed it.

The huge gem is only slightly less heavy than the world's second-largest diamond which was also found in Botswana in 2015.

Botswana is Africa's largest producer of diamonds.

"This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation," said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana Diamond Company's acting managing director.

"From our preliminary analysis it could be the world's third largest gem quality stone."

Debswana is a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers and up to 80% of the income from sales goes to state coffers through dividends, royalties and taxes.

Diamond being measured
Debswana says the diamond is 73mm long, 52mm wide and 27mm thick

Botswana's Minerals Minister, Lefoko Moagi, said the latest find could not have come at a better time for Botswana after the pandemic caused diamond sales to slump last year.

The biggest diamond ever discovered was the 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905 and the second largest is the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona found in Botswana in 2015.

The newly discovered stone, which was found at the Jwaneng mine, is yet to be named.

Ms Armstrong said a decision had not yet been taken on whether to sell the "rare and extraordinary stone" though De Beers or through the state owned Okavango Diamond Company.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunshine, fatalism and 2 world views from 2 world leaders

    The other held court in a bland, air-conditioned room where he sought to portray strength amid scrutiny of human rights abuses. Biden was able to privately air objections with the Russian leader while preventing a scene in which he and Putin found themselves on equal footing.

  • ‘Unfair!’: Kremlin Journo Barred From Biden Presser Implodes

    YouTube / Rossiya-1For months, Evgeny Popov dreamed of humiliating U.S. President Joe Biden at the summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. He arrived early, received a press pass, and paced the lawn in front of Villa La Grange, waiting for the opportunity to sink his teeth into the adversary. But it was not to be.Shortly before the summit commenced, Russian journalists were notified that they would not be allowed to question Biden at the press conference. Popov’s press credentials, is

  • Takeaways from Biden-Putin summit: Skepticism, respect

    President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip put his diplomatic and negotiating philosophy on display, as he rallied traditional U.S. democratic allies to confront new and old challenges and offered an often rosy take on the possibilities of cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a one-on-one summit. Biden and Putin did not use the word “reset” to describe the state of relations between the two nations after their summit in Switzerland. It was an abrupt return to more conventional U.S.-Russia framing after the presidency of Donald Trump, who often seemed to elevate Putin and create at least the aspiration that the countries could be more like partners.

  • Mexico City metro collapse caused by construction errors, report finds

    The collapse of an overpass in Mexico City's metro system in May was caused by "structural faults" in its construction, according to the preliminary results of an independent investigation released Wednesday, reports the the New York Times.The state of play: The overpass' collapse partially derailed a metro train, killing 26 people and injuring dozens more.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDNV, the Norwegian group that conducted t

  • Black Man Fatally Shot by Honolulu Police After Walking Into Couple's Home. Video Shows He Apologized Before Leaving

    Two months ago, a Black man was fatally shot by Honolulu police. The police, of course, claimed that the man refused to follow their orders and violently attacked them before he was shot. Ring video from a residence shows the man asking who the cops were, and it showed that a police officer waited until after several shots were fired to shout “police.” It’s a horrifying story that ends the way many horrifying stories in America end—with a Black person dead because someone was afraid.

  • Broken Diamonds

    In the wake of his father’s death, a twenty-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he’s forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.

  • Dad accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend after alleged assault, Michigan cops say

    The man was shot in the chest.

  • 49ers announce 11 changes in personnel department

    The San Francisco 49ers made nine promotions and two new additions to their personnel department.

  • Refusing to be outdone by Lil Uzi Vert's forehead diamond, Post Malone gets some diamond fangs

    Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert spent $24 million to have a diamond implanted in his forehead. After a few deleted tweets about maybe, possibly ending up dead because of the decision, Uzi appears to have decided not to be a guy with a diamond embedded in his forehead anymore. Though the rest of us may have viewed this whole saga as a reminder not to convert the millions of dollars we all have lying around into skull-rotting jewelry, Post Malone appears to have taken inspiration from the move and

  • Will Marcus Stroman's Mets success lead to a long-term deal in New York? | Shea Anything

    On the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the success so far this season for Marcus Stroman, and whether or not the Mets would have interest in signing the soon-to-be free agent pitcher to a new deal after 2021. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • California's drought may have solved plane crash mystery

    An underwater survey company may have found evidence of a plane crash from decades ago.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Dems demand ouster of Trump holdovers

    And what to expect from today's Biden-Putin summit.

  • Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids

    Rudy Giuliani and his lawyers will get to designate which materials seized from him will be reviewed by a court-appointed expert reviewer to determine what should never be seen by federal prosecutors. Barbara Jones, who will serve as the “special master” in the review, said in her first report to a federal judge that she will not be looking at everything seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Instead, she'll look at “potentially privileged documents" chosen by lawyers for Giuliani and Washington attorney Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and ally of Giuliani and Trump whose cell phone was also taken.

  • Doctor wants people to be cautious of Delta variant ahead of summer, fall

    Cases may be down across the state and country, but a certain COVID-19 variant has some doctors concerned. One doctor wants people to be informed and cautious about the Delta variant, especially as we head to the summer and fall.

  • North Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, state media said on Wednesday. Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the official KCNA news agency. The committee set goals and tasks to achieve its new five-year economic plan outlined at its previous session in February, including increased food and metal production.

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • To land 'Loki,' Kate Herron had to pull out all the stops. How she won over Marvel

    To be hired for the Disney+ series, starring Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, the director knew she had to impress. And her plan worked.

  • Trump supporters organise ‘Trumparilla’ boat parade to mark his 75th birthday

    About 200 people participated in the boat parade

  • Officer responding to shooting runs over man bleeding in the street, Ohio police say

    Family members aren’t convinced it was an accident. “There is no way in hell she did not see him.”

  • Man dies after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, deputies say

    A 50-year-old Tamarac man died Tuesday morning after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, law officers said.