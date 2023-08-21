Botswana media guide
State-run outlets dominate the broadcast media. Radio is an important medium and press circulation is mostly limited to urban areas.
State media have been accused of acting as mouthpieces for the ruling party, says US-based Freedom House. It says some private outlets report critically on the government, but fear of reprisals can lead to self-censorship.
There were 1.2 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 51% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Daily News - government-owned
Botswana Guardian - weekly
Botswana Gazette - weekly
The Monitor - daily
Sunday Standard - weekly
The Midweek Sun - weekly
The Voice - weekly
Television
Botswana TV - state-run
Radio
Radio Botswana - state-run, programmes in English and Setswana, also operates commercial FM station Radio Botswana 2 (RB2)
Yarona FM - private
Gabz FM - private
Duma FM - private