Botswana media guide

State-run outlets dominate the broadcast media. Radio is an important medium and press circulation is mostly limited to urban areas.

State media have been accused of acting as mouthpieces for the ruling party, says US-based Freedom House. It says some private outlets report critically on the government, but fear of reprisals can lead to self-censorship.

There were 1.2 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 51% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

Radio Botswana - state-run, programmes in English and Setswana, also operates commercial FM station Radio Botswana 2 (RB2)

Yarona FM - private

Gabz FM - private

Duma FM - private