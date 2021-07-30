Botswana pays equivalent of $15 a dose for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2021.
·2 min read

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana's health minister said on Friday that the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for U.S. company Moderna's shot.

African countries have struggled to procure enough vaccines in the global scramble for doses, with coverage secured through World Health Organization (WHO) and African Union (AU)-backed schemes so far falling short of the continent's needs.

Under pressure over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, health minister Edwin Dikoloti revealed how much the diamond-rich southern African country was paying in bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, Moderna and India's Bharat Biotech.

Dikoloti said in an address to parliament that Botswana had signed agreements to pay $3 million for 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, $14.44 million for 500,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine, and $1.6 million for 100,000 doses from Bharat Biotech. The Bharat Biotech deal works out at $16 per shot.

The minister added that the COVAX facility co-led by the WHO had only delivered 82,000 doses despite an upfront payment the government had made as a self-financing participant, hoping to secure far more doses.

An AU arrangement is expected to deliver over 1.1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the third and fourth quarters.

Botswana has currently only fully vaccinated around 124,000 of its 2.3 million population.

Apart from the shots it is paying for, the Indian government donated 30,000 doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and China donated 200,000 doses of Sinovac's vaccine. Botswana is still in talks with Pfizer about a possible 2 million dose deal, Dikoloti said.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Alexander Winning)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID vaccine protection highly likely to wane over time - UK advisers say

    LONDON (Reuters) -The protection that vaccines give against coronavirus infection, and potentially severe disease, is highly likely to wane over time so vaccine campaigns will continue for years to come, scientists told the British government's advisory group. "It is therefore likely that there will be vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 for many years to come, but currently we do not know what will be the optimal required frequency for re-vaccination to protect the vulnerable from COVID disease," the scientists said. The document, titled "How long will vaccines continue to protect against COVID?", was written by prominent virologists and epidemiologists from Imperial College London, University of Birmingham and Public Health England.

  • Rich countries' pandemic selfishness won't be forgotten

    The failure of rich countries to share vaccines and financial assistance with poorer ones during the pandemic will exacerbate the rise in global poverty and could come back to bite them, Nobel Prize-winning economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee tell Axios.Why it matters: Duflo initially believed the pandemic would produce a “more cooperative world order” as rich countries felt compelled to show solidarity with the developing world, potentially boding well for future collaboration on issue

  • China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace: Reuters poll

    Reasons why economists at Nomura expected major activity indicators to show broadly weaker growth in July included heavy rainfall and floods in Henan and the Yangtze River Delta, outbreaks of the coronavirus Delta variant in Jiangsu and some other provinces, local government efforts to curb crude steel output, and Beijing's latest steps to cool the property market. "We continue to believe a more notable growth slowdown will materialize in the second half (especially in Q4) and Beijing's existing policy easing measures, including the RRR cut, will be unable to reverse the growth downtrend," Nomura said in a note on Thursday. To bolster a slowing economy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in mid-July lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks to the surprise of market, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity.

  • Olympics-Hockey-Argentina, Spain march into men's quarters, India's women win

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Reigning Olympic champions Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 men's hockey tournament on Friday, sending New Zealand packing with a convincing 4-1 win. Argentina will now go on to play Germany who secured a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands and will likely be out for revenge for their 2016 Olympic semi-final loss against Los Leones. Argentina were joined in the knockout rounds by Spain who scored a last-minute equaliser against group winners Australia, which gave them the draw they needed to advance.

  • White conservatives are the most staunchly resistant to vaccines in the US, a new poll shows

    Many people who don't want vaccines said they don't consume mainstream media and are skeptical of big institutions like state governments or the CDC.

  • CanSinoBIO to trial combining its COVID vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V dose

    China's CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) may start as early as next month a clinical trial using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine followed by a shot of its own COVID-19 vaccine, a senior executive said late on Thursday. Combined dosage may help address a global shortage of the two-dose Sputnik V, which adopts a similar technique as the Chinese company's product, Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSinoBIO, told Reuters. Morgon declined to disclose where the trial would be conducted as the information is yet to be made public, but he said it would not be in China or Russia.

  • China advances to women's quarters, edge Australia 76-74

    Li Yueru hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds left, and China advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals by holding off a furious rally by Australia 76-74 on Friday night. China led 61-50 with 7:09 left on a layup by Wang Siyu. Cayla George fouled Li under the basket, and Li made both free throws to send the Chinese players running onto the court to celebrate.

  • Biogen, Eisai report design of real-world study of Alzheimer's treatment

    The study, designed to collect real-world, long-term effectiveness and safety data on Aduhelm, will enroll 6,000 patients over fours years in the United States, according to details released during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. The current study is not the highly anticipated confirmatory trial the U.S. Food & Drug Administration required as part of Aduhelm's accelerated approval, but is one of the three trials Biogen will undertake to generate post-approval data on the drug. Biogen said the main goal of the current study will be to evaluate how well Aduhelm slows the progress of Alzheimer's in dosed patients.

  • Russian module sends Space Station spinning

    The International Space Station was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday after a newly arrived Russian module malfunctioned, according to NASA.Officials said the seven crew members aboard weren't in any immediate danger-But the malfunction has prompted the agency to postpone another highly anticipated test flight to the station by Boeing.NASA said Thursday's mishap began about three hours after Russia's Nauka module had latched onto the space station, as mission controllers in Moscow were performing some post-docking "reconfiguration" procedures.The module's jets unexpectedly restarted and inadvertently fired off their thrusters, pitching the entire station out of its normal flight position, leading the mission's flight director to declare a "spacecraft emergency."Flight teams on the ground managed to restore the space station's orientation by activating thrusters on another module of the orbiting platform, with experts describing the struggle to regain control as a "tug of war."The Nauka engines were ultimately switched off, and the space station was stabilized.What caused Nauka's engine malfunction has yet to be determined, but Russia's space agency attributed it to having to work with residual fuel in the craft.The module had experienced glitches after its launch last week, raising concerns about whether it would dock properly.There was no immediate sign of any damage to the space station.

  • Biden says federal workers must get vaccinated or face testing, urges $100 payments

    The president announced a number of additional steps Thursday in an effort to get more people inoculated as the delta variant spreads.

  • Russian lab module docks with space station

    Russia's long-delayed lab module has successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, eight days after it was launched from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (July 29)

  • Outspoken billionaire Sun Dawu jailed for 18 years in China

    Sun Dawu has in the past been vocal in criticising authorities and has spoken out about human rights.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Hong Kong's Haughey bags 'bonus' silver

    Hong Kong had to wait nearly 70 years to get its first Olympic swimming medal but its second came only two days later after Siobhan Haughey secured her second silver of the Tokyo Games in the 100m freestyle final on Friday. The 23-year-old psychology major had already made history for Hong Kong by reaching an Olympic swimming final, finishing second in the 200m on Wednesday. On Friday she swam the 100m free in 52.27 seconds, just 0.31 seconds behind Australian winner Emma McKeon.

  • Doug Jones: Pass 'Manchin Plus' voting and election protection with or without Republicans

    I implore my former Republican colleagues to step forward. If they don't, Manchin and other Democrats must override the filibuster to save democracy.

  • Pfizer authorizes $1 billion for oral COVID-19 treatment, CEO says

    Pfizer CEO is no stranger to risks, and hopes to repeat the company's COVID-19 success with an oral treatment.

  • Olympics-Swimming-China's 'butterfly queen' Zhang wins double gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Zhang Yufei wrapped herself in a Chinese flag and beamed with joy after setting an Olympic record to win gold in the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. Less than half an hour later, the 23-year-old won a second gold medal as part of China's 4x200m freestyle relay team which beat the United States and hot favourites Australia. "Before the 200m butterfly I really wanted this medal but I felt more nervous about it of course," she said.

  • Explainer: Major Ethereum upgrade set to alter supply, fix transaction fees

    Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is about to undergo a technical adjustment that will significantly alter the way transactions are processed, as well as reduce the supply of the ether token and sharply boost its price. The upgrade known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 is similar, analysts said, to a bitcoin "halving" event in which periodic adjustments reduced the supply of bitcoin. While bitcoin is the preferred store of value in the digital ecosystem, Ethereum has emerged as the leading financial infrastructure, settling over $12 billion of daily transactions, according to a Grayscale report released in February this year.

  • How to Start Eating More Anti-Inflammatory Foods—and Why It's So Important

    What (and how) you eat can help lower systemic inflammation for long-term health.

  • Trump urged Justice Dept. to overturn vote results, documents show

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Then President Donald Trump pressured top U.S. Justice Department officials in December to overturn his election defeat, threatening to oust them if they did not comply with his demands, documents released by congressional investigators show. The handwritten notes, taken by then Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and released by the chair of the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday, paint a damning picture of Trump as he desperately sought to get the Department to take the unprecedented step of intervening in the 2020 presidential election. The fact that the Justice Department allowed the handwritten notes to be turned over the congressional investigators marks a dramatic shift from the Trump administration, which repeatedly invoked executive privilege to skirt congressional scrutiny.

  • Russia blames space station lab incident on software failure

    A Russian space official on Friday blamed a software problem on a newly docked science lab that briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position. The space station lost control of its orientation for 47 minutes on Thursday, when Russia's Nauka science lab accidentally fired its thrusters a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the space station's Russian segment, blamed the incident on a “short-term software failure.”