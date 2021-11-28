Botswana says 15 more cases of Omicron variant detected in country

Buildings are seen in the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital Gaborone, Botswana
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Benza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Brian Benza

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana's health minister Edwin Dikoloti said on Sunday the country had detected 15 more cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, adding to the four confirmed cases it declared on Friday.

The minister applauded its scientists for detecting the new variant in the country early, but stressed it did not emerge in Botswana as the four cases were found in people who travelled to the country on a diplomatic mission.

He declined to comment on the nationalities of the four people saying the country "would not want to add to the seeming trend where the variant is stigmatised".

Botswana was early among what are now 11 countries so far reporting cases of the variant, which was identified last week by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases and later designated "of concern" by the World Health Organization.

Many countries have imposed travel bans on southern African countries, a move condemned by South Africa and Botswana.

"We are concerned by attempts to stigmatise the variant and label a country where it was first detected as its country of origin," the health minister said.

"The first four and the majority of the total 19 cases had travel history so that aspect of saying it originates from Botswana is out," he said.

He also expressed concerns that the country might even fall short of vaccines to inoculate its citizens as new travel restrictions could pose hurdles to transportation.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Crashes More Than $10 as New Covid-19 Variant Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices suffered one of the largest ever one-day plunges, crashing more than 11% on Black Friday as a new coronavirus strain sparked fears that renewed lockdowns will hurt global demand.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceThe crash, the 7th largest ever for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, may

  • Millions of Americans hit the skies, roads after Thanksgiving

    Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year as many head home as the holiday weekend comes to a close.

  • Fauci warns of "potential" for new COVID-19 wave

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could face a resurgence of virus cases without more intensive vaccination and booster efforts.

  • New Covid Variant Identified In Africa, Dubbed “Omicron,” Classified As “Variant Of Concern” By WHO; Markets Plunge; U.S. Restricts Travel From Region – Updated

    UPDATED: The U.S. restricted travel from eight African countries on Friday amid growing concern about a new variant of Covid-19, suspected of being more transmissible. The countries are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mazambique and Malawi, according to the Washington Post. The new variant was first identified in South Africa. A World Health […]

  • In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

    The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions. After several students tested positive, the university postponed some exams, and officials in the larger metropolitan area of Tshwane, which includes the capital of Pretoria, are pushing vaccinations, especially among younger adults who have been slow to get the shots. At TUT, as the university is known, few students wanted to speak about the new variant that has cast a pall.

  • Australia detects omicron variant

    Australia on Sunday said that it had detected two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, becoming the most recent country to confirm the presence of the new strain, which has caused various countries to reimpose travel restrictions.According to health officials in New South Wales, the two cases came from passengers who arrived in Australia on Saturday from South Africa, where the variant was first detected.Both individuals are currently...

  • Covid: US joins EU in restricting flights from southern Africa over new coronavirus variant

    Flights from eight African nations to be blocked as new variant is classified as being "of concern".

  • World Health Organization calls new COVID strain a "variant of concern"

    The U.S. moved to ban travelers from eight African countries in the wake of the announcement.