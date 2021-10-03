Bottlenecks and shortages: supply chain woes dog global recovery

Ali BEKHTAOUI
·3 min read

Power outages in China, chaos in Britain's petrol stations, factory closures in Germany -- supply chain problems around the world are threatening to gnarl up a global recovery as countries try to re-emerge from pandemic-induced recessions.

This week saw a number of examples of the supply chain issues currently dogging economic activity across the globe -- China ran out of coal for its power stations; the UK had insufficient lorry drivers to transport petrol to the fuel pumps; and gas prices are soaring all across Europe as demand outstrips supply.

"The risk is that even though the economies are reopening, growth slows down because we cannot produce the things people demand," said Niclas Poitiers, a researcher at the Bruegel institute in Brussels.

The difficulties are already being seen in the economic data: China's manufacturing activity shrank in September for the first time since the beginning of the year.

In France, manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level since the start of 2021. And in Japan, industrial output declined in August for the second month in a row.

Companies are finding it difficult to get their hands on the raw materials and components they need to keep production lines running.

- Chip shortages -

The auto industry, for example, is suffering from a severe shortage of semiconductors -- the electronic chips without which their models -- both conventionally and electrically powered -- cannot function.

Japanese giant Toyota slashed its production forecasts last month, and Stellantis said it would have to halt production at the German plant of its Opel subsidiary until the beginning of next year.

The industry is set to lose $210 billion in revenues this year, twice as much as anticipated at the start of the year, according to consultancy Alix Partners.

The textiles industry has similarly found itself exposed -- Swedish giant H&M complained of "disruption and delays in product supplies" in September.

Furniture maker IKEA announced it would be unable to offer some of its mainstay products because of a shortage of transportation staff and high raw material prices.

Freight costs between China and the west coast of the US have risen more than five-fold over the year as a result of pressures arising from the post-pandemic recovery, according to Freightos Baltic.

- No double-dip recession -

"Interconnectedness of the global container industry is such that it is difficult for that industry to adjust rapidly enough to such big supply shocks," said Jacob Kirkegaard, of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington.

But he told AFP the supply chain problems would likely prove to be just "a delay in the recovery. I don't expect it to be a negative shock big enough to have a double dip recession".

Poitiers at Bruegel also believed that "many of these problems are gonna be resolved over the medium term".

But US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned that bottlenecks and hiring difficulties could "prove to be greater and more enduring than anticipated".

For the time being, however, it will be the coronavirus that will continue to call the shots, experts say.

"In the UK and Europe, we are talking as if the pandemic is over," said Frances Coppola, author of the financial blog, Coppola Comment.

"Global trade can't return to normal while we still have countries where people are dying of Covid," he wrote.

alb/soe/spm/har

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Forecast – October Support Levels and Breakpoints

    Gold has had a rough go the last several months. Prices remain under pressure, and a deeper breakdown remains possible. Below are the key levels for October.

  • Why training your dog with a tap on the nose won't work

    Dog owners should never punish their dog and instead only use positive training methods based around rewarding good behaviour, according to a new study.

  • The True Cost of Replacing an Employee

    America is in the midst of the "Great Resignation." Workers are leaving their jobs in record numbers, with the figure approaching 3.9 million in July, U.S. News & World Report reported. This is...

  • Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

    Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. Last week, Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country.

  • China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it is investigating a former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, the latest high-ranking domestic security official to be brought before the authorities in a broad crackdown. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it suspected Fu of "serious violations of discipline and national laws", in a statement that offered no other details about the investigation. Fu, a former rising star of law enforcement, and the commission could not be reached for comment.

  • Johnson Says Brexit Britain Must Adapt Amid Fuel, Food Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikePrime Minister Boris Johnson said he won’t fall back on immigration to solve the U.K.’s truck driver shortage, as he presented supply chain troubles that have left supermarket shelves bare and g

  • U.S. charges Canadian man over IS allegations

    The U.S. has charged a Saudi-born Canadian man for aiding the Islamic State militant group.The man has been identified as Mohammed Khalifa, seen here in an interview.Prosecutors allege that he tossed grenades in battle and worked with propagandists who publicized the beheading of hostages including U.S. journalist James Foley.The Department of Justice described him as a "leading figure" in the English-language media unit of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.The department said Khalifa narrated English-language recruitment videos and was a battlefield fighter before he was captured in 2019 by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.He was recently arrested by the FBI.Charges against him were unsealed on Saturday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.If convicted, Khalifa faces up to life in prison.

  • Massive Alligator Eats Other Alligator Whole in South Carolina

    A cannibal alligator scarfed down another alligator in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, on September 30. This video shot by Taylor Soper shows the massive reptile eating the other.Taylor Soper captured the video from his parents’ backyard and shared the footage on Twitter. He told Storyful the smaller gator was at least six feet long.It is not unusual for alligators to eat other reptiles. If the gator has caught something too large to eat in one bite it will drown it, according to reports. Afterward, it will store the dead prey to allow decomposition and easier consumption, according to the same reports. Credit: Taylor Soper via Storyful

  • 'Hangry' alligator makes a snack out of a smaller gator in South Carolina

    A wild video of an alligator appearing to eat another, smaller alligator has gone viral on social media.

  • Traffic lights gone dark. Factories shut down. What caused China's power crisis?

    Sudden blackouts have highlighted vulnerabilities in China's power sector and economy: overreliance on coal and overemphasis on growth, which coincided with rising coal prices this year to create a nationwide energy shortage.

  • Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ sold to California grocer

    An Arizona grocery chain has been sold to an independent regional California grocer.

  • JetBlue’s New Mint Class ‘Suites’ Have Closing Doors and Reclining, Memory Foam Beds

    With a reclining bed, tilting 17-inch screen and more—the improved settings are more than accommodating.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • ‘Right to repair’ law may run into the changing definition of ‘ownership’

    If you buy something today, what exactly are you buying? Opinions on that "what" are very divided, and the answer could determine the path of a push to give Americans the "right to repair" the things they have purchased.

  • Crude oil prices will go the way of ‘whale oil’ as demand has peaked, says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Much like the whale oil trade at its peak in the mid 1800s, crude oil prices have probably topped. Citing U.S. Energy Information Administration data, the investment manager said global oil demand peaked at 101 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2019, dropped to 92 mbd during the coronavirus in 2020, and has since rebounded to 97 mbd in 2021. “Based on our forecast for EV sales, @ARKInvest believes that oil demand has peaked,” Wood said.

  • Rape case sparks fury over China's work drinking

    As public scrutiny of corporate misbehaviour grows, can business drinking be dropped forever?

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Target Will Hire 30,000 Supply Chain Professionals — Here’s How Company Perks Could Benefit You

    Target announced a major hiring initiative on Thursday as the big box retailer said it will add 30,000 new supply chain jobs, just a month after rival Walmart announced a similar move. See: Why Salary...

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could look up everyone’s salary

    A tap, a click — that’s all it would take to find out how your salary stacks up with your co-workers, how much you could be making if you’re promoted, and even what your boss’s boss makes. In Denmark, firms with more than 35 employees are required to report the gender pay gap within departments that have at least six men and six women.