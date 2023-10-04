'Bottom of the barrel is now visible': Ukraine desperate for more ammunition. Live updates

Ukraine's slow but steady counteroffensive desperately needs an infusion of weapons and ammunition if efforts to drive the Russians out will be successful, the head of NATO's Military Committee warned.

Dutch Adm. Rob Bauer, speaking Tuesday during a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, said allied countries and defense contractors need to focus on the mass manufacturer of weapons and ammunition quickly.

“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” Bauer said.

Bauer’s warning adds to the recurring theme over the resupply of Ukraine’s armed forces amid political turmoil in the United States that led to a stopgap measure that funded the U.S. government but not Ukraine military aid. The Pentagon has said there is less than $2 billion remaining of $25.9 billion to replenish military stocks.

"We are determined to work actively with our partners to provide our warriors with more weapons and ammunition, particularly air defense systems and missiles," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post. "I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine."

'We're pretty much done': 'Unwavering' support for Ukraine starts to waver

Developments:

∎ Ukraine's Special Operations Forces landed in occupied Crimea and attacked Russian forces, retreating after completing an unspecified mission, spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Pravda Ukraine. "Unfortunately, there are losses among Ukrainian forces," Yusov said.

∎ Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said she has begun reaching out to possible successors to ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with an eye toward continuing the flow of aid to the war effort.

Fraud scheme targeted Ukraine soldiers at the front

Ukraine's National Police say a criminal network of about a dozen people has scammed more than 20 soldiers, volunteers and others who bought non-existent vehicles, often intended for use on the front lines of the war. Ads were posted on social networks that promised to deliver the vans and pickups to the front − but "as soon as they received money, they stopped communicating and disappeared," police said.

In one phone conversation with a soldier, the suspect told a fictional story that his father was also fighting, so he wanted to help soldiers and was ready to personally deliver the car to the front line. The suspect asked for gas money, then later said the car broke down and more money was needed for repairs.

Charges have been filed and some of the suspects have been taken into custody, police said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, Russia war live updates: Kyiv desperate for more ammunition