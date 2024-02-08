WILLIAMSPORT — The road closure on Bottom Road, between the tannery to the railroad crossing, will be extended an additional week from Monday, Feb. 12, through Friday, Feb. 16, to allow the highway crew to clean up.

Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Bottom Road closure extended through Feb. 16