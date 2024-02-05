WILLIAMSPORT — The road closure on Bottom Road, between the tannery to the railroad crossing, will be extended until Friday, Feb. 9, to allow for clean up.

Horizontal shot of a road closed sign.

Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Bottom Road in Williamsport to remain closed until Feb. 9