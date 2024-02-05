Bottom Road in Williamsport to remain closed until Feb. 9
WILLIAMSPORT — The road closure on Bottom Road, between the tannery to the railroad crossing, will be extended until Friday, Feb. 9, to allow for clean up.
Alternative routes will be available for motorists.
For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Bottom Road in Williamsport to remain closed until Feb. 9