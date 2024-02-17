Bottoming out: Busy channel off Cataumet in line for dredge but a setback has occurred

BOURNE — The wind might be right, the canvas might cooperate this summer and the sun might even shine on weekends but Upper Cape recreational boaters and those motoring in canal transit should take particular note.

Town officials via an off-season notice have learned the busy south channel of Bassetts Island at Cataumet will not be dredged this year.

The channel is the busiest channel in Bourne waters, according to Harbormaster Chris Southwood. Approximately 1,000 vessels are moored in the area from private mooring holds, Kingman Yacht Center and Parker's Boat Yard, Southwood said.

A rough estimate of the vessels that pass annually through the south channel would be 100,000, he said.

Other channels in Bourne with the heaviest boat traffic include the corresponding north channel of Bassetts Island, which connects to Pocasset Harbor, and Phinneys Harbor, Southwood said.

Bassetts Island is a barrier beach island on Bourne's western edge.

South channel said to be county priority

County officials have assured Southwood that the heavily used south channel will be a top priority in 2025, he said at the Bourne Shore and Harbor Committee meeting on Feb. 1.

“I’ve been reasonably assured by Ken Cirillo, the county dredge director of the Barnstable County Dredge Department, that the south channel will be done next year,” Southwood said.

The channel accommodates all kinds of craft entering Red Brook Harbor and those departing the popular boating hub for the Cape Cod Canal and Buzzards Bay. The pending dredge project calls for removing 4,000 to 5,000 cubic yards of sediment following a preliminary site assessment by the county dredge department.

Southwood said sediment will be deposited on Bassetts Island for dewatering. He said the total project cost is $1 million plus another $50,000 to $75,000 for a dewatering basin. He said the project would last about one week.

Shore and Harbor Committee Chair Rich Libin on Feb. 1 said getting to this point has not been easy. He said many factors prompted the one-year delay — notably the timing of the town receiving a 10-year comprehensive dredge permit, weather, parts and other “window of opportunity” issues such as other dredge projects now piling up along the Cape.

The town received its 10-year dredge permit on Dec. 21. That permit allows the town to do maintenance dredging in previously approved dredge areas throughout town for a period of five years, with the ability to request an additional five years, Southwood said.

Libin said the county has spent state and federal money on parts for its two dredges, retro-fitting operations.

“This year will be famine for them,” he said. “Next year will be a feast. But two-thirds of the projects on the county list might not get done. But we’re high on that dock.”

County funded by state grant in 2023

Cirillo last spring announced a $975,000 grant from the Massachusetts Dredging Program.

“As one of two regional dredging programs in the state, this is a major endorsement of our department and the critical dredging services that we provide to the towns on the Cape,” he said then. “These funds will go a long way to help us continue the rebuilding of the department.”

He said the grant will underwrite replacement of dredging software and hardware, a boat and equipment used in pre-and-post dredge surveys.

Shore and harbor members tempered their frustration about the dredging delay with optimism for the entire Cape program. Libin credited the 2023 work by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, as well as officials from various state agencies, to help expedite federal approval of Bourne’s 10-year comprehensive dredging permit as well as the in-depth review of Barnstable County’s need for financial help with its dredges.

Plans still pending for project after Bassets

Southwood in a Feb. 2 email said there is no definitive plan yet for the next project to unfold after Bassetts. That will be determined by existing conditions and unknown sediment movement over this winter, he noted. A decision will be made in spring or summer.

Southwood on Feb. 8 said there should be no navigation problems along the channel this sailing season.

“The only boats that might encounter difficulty are those deeper-draft sailboats that probably should not be there to begin with," he said.

Dredge planning costs $250,000 each year

Bourne voters annually approve $250,000 to underwrite dredge planning via the Shore and Harbor Committee, an advisory panel to the Select Board.

Southwood in December said the 2023 Bourne boating season was brisk. He said it appeared boat sales soared during the three-year COVID pandemic but fell off quickly afterward, possibly due to higher interest rates.

The town’s last dredging operation two years ago cleared the Pocasset River of silt and sediment for the first time since the 1950s, according to municipal records.

