Bottomline Technologies: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) _ Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The payment and invoice service provider posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.2 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $442.2 million.

Bottomline Technologies shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

