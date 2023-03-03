I bought a $140,000 mobile home in a million-dollar LA neighborhood and love it. Here's a look inside.

My 771-square-foot mobile home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an outdoor space. Kristin Clifford

I bought a 771-square-foot mobile home in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood for $140,000.

My place has two 117-square-foot bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen.

My neighbor and I share an outdoor yard where I can host friends and enjoy the California weather.

In late 2020, I purchased a 771-square-foot mobile home in Los Angeles, California.

My mobile home is in Eagle Rock, a neighborhood in Northeast Los Angeles. Kristin Clifford

When I bought the $140,000 mobile home in 2020, I had to wait to move in since the title was delayed. In the same way car owners are required to have a title, which is a legal document demonstrating ownership, people who purchase a mobile home need one too.

Due to the pandemic, there was a backlog, and the process took much longer than usual.

In the seven months I waited for my title, I purchased artwork, found shopping deals, and browsed wallpaper options before officially moving to Eagle Rock, a neighborhood where the median home price is over $1 million.

Prior to that, I lived with a couple in a small two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in North Hollywood. Though it was a cramped living situation, it helped me save up for moving costs and other expenses.

Now, I have my own home with two full bathrooms and two bedrooms. Here's what it looks like inside.

The first area you see when you walk into my home is the living room.

I tried to install a different wallpaper myself, but it didn't work. Kristin Clifford

When I was deciding how to decorate the accent wall in my main sitting area, I wanted to use a wallpaper from Bobby Berk, an interior designer and "Queer Eye" star. Unfortunately, it was out of my budget.

After a failed attempt to install a cheaper option, I hired a professional to install a wallpaper with a black and gold design. I never get tired of looking at it, and it's the perfect backdrop for my faux fireplace and Frame TV.

The mantle below the TV displays some personal treasures, including a wooden tree my late grandfather made for me.

I found a small couch and a round coffee table that fit this room perfectly.

The coffee table has extra storage space inside, which comes in handy. Kristin Clifford

I scored my couch for $250, including delivery, at a West Elm outlet store.

I hope to eventually find a sectional that fits in this small space, but this couch is perfectly comfortable for now.

The coffee table is also from West Elm, and it has extra storage inside, which is useful in my tiny space.

I have an extra seating area near my living room, too.

Some of the pieces were in my Chicago place, too. Kristin Clifford

I scooped up this IKEA table and chairs from Facebook Marketplace, and the rainbow made of fake bacon and eggs is a piece by Virginia Tiffany, a late mid-century fiber artist.

I've had it for years, and it followed me all the way from Chicago to Los Angeles.

I've hung a lot of artwork around the mobile home to make it feel like mine.

My art comes from a wide variety of places. Kristin Clifford

Some of my art is hanging behind the couch.

When I purchased the Trevor Wayne piece, which shows a woman yelling into a banana, I didn't realize it was so large. However, it ended up working perfectly next to my small collection of novelty phones.

I also have a Dolly Parton piece by Wayne, a print of Wells Fargo on fire by artist Alex Schaefer, and a work featuring a pink bunny by my friend Nick Moore that serves as a nod to Jodie Sweetin and "Full House."

Many of the pieces in my home have a deep significance, like the cat portrait and the mirrored birds.

My art doesn't follow one theme, but each piece holds a special significance. Kristin Clifford

I purchased mirrored birds at a little boutique in Los Angeles years before moving here. I framed them and hung them by my front door as a daily reminder that I used to dream about living here.

The cake-shaped mirror below it, created by my friend Lisa Laureta, is a slice of joy and brings a whimsical touch to the space. Laureta also created a portrait of my cat in a repurposed window, which my cat often gazes at while eating.

The kitchen feels surprisingly spacious, especially when it's clean.

The kitchen is right by my living room. Kristin Clifford

There are a lot of things to love about my kitchen. Even though I probably wouldn't have chosen these exact countertops for myself, I don't mind them at all.

I have all the appliances I could need, including a dishwasher and a microwave.

I do my best to keep the counters clean and clutter-free. Kristin Clifford

I haven't felt much of a need to decorate this space because I don't want it to feel cluttered. However, I indulged my love of pink by adding pink kitchen utensils and a pink teapot.

The laundry room isn't fancy, but it gets the job done.

The laundry room doesn't have the sleekest appliances, but they work well. Kristin Clifford

The laundry area is just off the kitchen. I utilized the extra hallway space by placing a cute shoe rack opposite the machines.

I could've invested in a more eye-catching washer and dryer but didn't see the point in spending a lot more money on the machines solely for aesthetic purposes.

The mobile home has two bedrooms, and mine has no trouble fitting a queen-sized bed.

My bedroom has plenty of space, even with a queen-sized bed in the middle. Kristin Clifford

My 117-square-foot bedroom fits a queen-sized bed, two nightstands, and a dresser with room to spare.

The hardest decorating decision I made was choosing my bedroom wallpaper. I splurged on one from Spoonflower and adore it. Plus, it matches the pink bedspread I got from Pottery Barn Teen.

The dresser in the corner holds my clothes, and I stack some small essentials on the top.

I have a dresser in the corner of my room. Kristin Clifford

I haven't put a lot of energy into decorating other parts of my bedroom, but the accent wall ties the space together and makes it feel complete.

One of the bathrooms is attached to my room.

My ensuite bathroom has pink details. Kristin Clifford

Having an ensuite bathroom with a tub and a shower is so convenient. I decorated it with a pink shower curtain.

My second full bathroom is mostly for guests.

Whenever I have guests over to my home, they can use the second bathroom. Kristin Clifford

It has a "Demolition Man" theme since I love that movie.

For now, the second bedroom serves as an office space and workout area.

I store a lot of my extra belongings in the second bedroom. Kristin Clifford

The second bedroom, which is also approximately 117 square feet, is currently set up as an office and rowing room. However, I've also put a lot of junk there.

Getting this room together is my biggest project at the moment, and I'm hunting for a Murphy bed or desk to maximize the space.

One of the best parts of the mobile home is the small yard I share with my neighbor.

The outdoor area is covered in turf and has a wooden fence surrounding it. Kristin Clifford

I feel exceptionally lucky to have an outdoor space, where I host a monthly Hallmark movie night with friends.

My neighbor and I share the yard and split the cost of the artificial turf covering the area and the wooden fence, which we put up to make the space feel cozy and private.

