He bought 20 lottery tickets. He won the top prize on every single one.

A man in Virginia threw all his eggs in one basket, buying 20 lottery tickets with identical numbers and, in a twist of luck, hit a huge jackpot over the Easter holiday weekend.

Fekru Hirpo bought the Lucky Pick 4 tickets, choosing the numbers 2-5-2-7, at a gas station in Arlington, the Virginia Lottery said.

Each of Hirpo's tickets won a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, for a total prize of $100,000.

According to a press release from lottery officials, Hirpo said he doesn't usually buy a bulk of identical tickets for the game, but he had a strong feeling about the Saturday drawing.

This lucky Pick 4 winner said he doesn't usually buy large amounts of identical tickets, but he just had a strong feeling about the March 8 drawing. 😱 Wild, but nicely done! https://t.co/w5jbd38NPs — Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) April 6, 2023

Hirpo, who is from Alexandria, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, according to the release.

According to the lottery website, Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the top prize for a $1 play is $5,000.

The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia Lottery winner: Man wins top prize on 20 Lucky Pick 4 tickets