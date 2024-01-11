Bought a car before 2021? You could be in line for compensation

Thousands of drivers who bought cars on finance before 2021 could be in line for compensation following landmark rulings.

The City watchdog is investigating potentially “widespread misconduct” by car dealers and credit brokers who allegedly sold finance at higher interest rates in return for higher commission from lenders.

The Financial Conduct Authority banned such “discretionary commission” incentives in 2021 after finding that individual buyers were paying up to £1,100 over the odds on a £10,000, four-year finance package.

More than 10,000 complaints have been made to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) by drivers who believe they were overcharged.

The FOS has now ruled in favour of consumers in two cases against Barclays Partner Finance and Black Horse, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, and believes this could “signal the way forward” for many more similar complaints that have yet to be resolved between drivers and car dealers.

Black Horse’s commission fees led to one driver being charged 5.5pc instead of 2.49pc when she bought a car in 2016, according to the FOS.

In a similar case, Barclays Partner Finance’s fees meant a driver was charged 4.67pc instead of 2.68pc when she purchased a car in 2018.

The firm were ordered to refund the difference and add 8pc a year in interest to cover the period since the customers made the payments.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “We are taking a closer look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market following a high number of complaints from customers, which are being rejected by firms.

“If we find widespread misconduct, we will act to make sure people are compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.”

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “When people take out a car loan it’s imperative they are treated fairly and the financial implications are totally transparent.

“Unfortunately, that is not always the case. We’ve heard from more than 10,000 people who fear they were charged too much for their finance, and we know many more are waiting in the wings.”

She said she welcomed the FCA’s decision to investigate this, adding: “We’ve resolved two complaints where we found that the way the commission arrangement between the lender and the car dealer worked was unfair on the consumer. Our decisions could signal the way forward for many more similar complaints that have not been resolved between firms and consumers.”

Alex Neill, co-founder of Consumer Voice, said: “This intervention by the regulator is urgent and necessary. Millions of consumers have lost billions because they were charged inflated prices as a result of secret commission deals.

“Complaints have been queuing up at the ombudsman and consumers need clarity to get back what they’re owed.”

The FCA believes the landmark decisions could lead to a significant increase in complaints as more drivers seek compensation.

The regulator had asked firms to review their practices and address any problems found, but said most consumer complaints have been rejected by firms who believe they acted fairly.

It said there is a “significant dispute” between some firms and consumers on whether companies have broken legal and regulatory rules, with some courts ruling in favour of car owners.

The eight-week deadline for motor finance firms to respond to customer complaints will now be paused while the FCA decides on the best way forward.

The freeze will last nine months and could be extended if needed to make sure drivers who might be owed compensation receive it.

Consumers will also have up to 15 months to refer their complaints to the FOS, up from the standard six months.

Barclays and Lloyds were approached for comment.

