They bought houses in Philly for $10. A year later, they're developers

Taylor Allen
·2 min read

Zaire Potts paid $10 to purchase a single-family home in University City through a lottery system for aspiring developers last year.

  • On March 3, the 32-year-old sold the property for $175,000.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: Potts' first home sale is part of Jumpstart Philly's attempt to provide more affordable housing and educate a new generation of developers in Philadelphia.

Catch up fast: Jumpstart partnered with the Philadelphia Housing Authority last year to offer up 10 former PHA properties in need of renovations for $10 each.

  • The houses are primarily in North and West Philadelphia neighborhoods, where there’s a backlog of vacant homes and affordability issues.

How it works: The initiative selects aspiring developers who graduated from the Jumpstart program through a lottery system, and the rehabbed houses cannot be sold for more than $175,000.

  • The buyer's household income is also limited to 80% of the area median income, which translates to about $62,000 for a family of four in Philly.

Between the lines: Properties similar to Potts' are typically listed for around $260,000.

Potts, a carpenter with an associate degree in construction management, told Taylor he'd never developed a home before being chosen to participate in the program.

  • He worked on the property every day, eventually completing the renovations in two months.

  • "This is the beginning of my life changing," Potts said of the project. "Carpentry has always been my passion. The idea of using my creativity and making something from nothing has always made me happy."

Mamadou Ndiaye Jr., who also participated in the program, told Axios he decided to pursue development as a way to encourage economic opportunities for Black communities.

  • Ndiaye closed on his property in North Philly last month, selling to a buyer who had left the area but wanted to return.

  • "We were able to be a resource and help somebody move back into her neighborhood and find a great property," Ndiaye said. "That was the most rewarding part of all."

What's next: Potts hopes to pursue a variety of development projects in the future, but said he wants to focus on affordable housing since he lives in subsidized housing.

  • "I want to give back," he said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Denver police and protesters portray different realities in federal trial

    The police officers and protesters involved in the 2020 racial justice demonstrations at the state Capitol are painting starkly different pictures about what it looked like on the ground.Why it matters: It's up to jurors to decide whose version to believe — and the view they adopt will underpin the rest of the trial.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: On Monday, former Denver police officer Keith Valentine and current Lt. Michael O'Donnell

  • Secret Service study of yoga class shooting shows misogyny

    A man who signed up for a yoga class in Tallahassee, Florida, and opened fire there in 2018 had a well-documented history of disturbing behavior — warning signs that were missed. The shooting that left two women dead and wounded six others spotlights the growing concern posed by extremists with hatred toward women, according to a case study the U.S. Secret Service released Tuesday. The deep look at the killings, conducted by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center, was an effort to study how contempt for women can radicalize men and spark violent and deadly behavior.

  • The Rush: Tom Brady unretires, steals spotlight from KG, Kyrie, Mahomes

    The Rush: Tom Brady unretires, steals spotlight from KG, Kyrie, Mahomes

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Amazon Relocates Downtown Seattle Workers Due to Rise in Crime

    Amazon is temporarily moving employees from its downtown Seattle office due to an increase in violent crime in the area, including shootings and carjackings.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.

  • Fresno mayor, police chief want changes for mall. Here’s what they want

    In an update Monday, police said a suspect in Saturday’s stabbing at the mall has been arrested.

  • Pike County man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children

    Jerald Ungerer pleaded guilty to filming two children engaged in sex acts and sharing the video.

  • Six students arrested, one parent handcuffed after large fight breaks out at Fresno High

    Several parents of the teens involved knew the fight was going to happen, Fresno Police said.

  • Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

    San Antonio police clashed with a crowd that gathered after three police officers fatally shot a man they said pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him. The man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Patrol officers were trying to execute the warrants Monday afternoon when the man fled, he said.

  • Milania Opens Up About Moving Out of the Giudice Home: "I Don't Want to Leave"

    On the February 1 Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Milania Giudice admitted that she felt some aspects of relocating to a new home with Luis "Louie" Ruelas and his sons were "gonna be, like, really annoying." In the video above, Teresa Giudice's daughter opened up a bit more about her hesitation to move. As Teresa, Milania, and Gia Giudice packed up their home, Milania told Teresa, "I don't want to leave this house," and explained that most of her memories with her father

  • Rally against anti-Asian hate crimes honors Atlanta spa shooting victims ahead of 1-year anniversary

    Activists and community members held a rally in Brookhaven, Georgia, to honor the victims of the Georgia mass shooting last year, where eight people – including six Asian women – were killed. Around 200 people reportedly gathered near Brookhaven’s Young Girls Peace Monument, a memorial to the women forced into sexual slavery by Japan during WWII, on Saturday. Organized by Atlanta’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Asian American Advocacy Fund, the rally showcased art, music and poetry to commemorate the eight victims, six of whom were Asian women.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Dropped 25% During the Tech Stock Correction -- 3 Reasons That's Just Fine

    With the S&P 500 index dropping over 10% in just the last three months, investors received a not-so-subtle reminder of the perfectly normal declines that occur in the market. According to Compound Capital Partners, the S&P 500 index sees intra-year corrections of 10% almost every other year and 20% drops every four. On top of the broad market's decline, the technology-focused NASDAQ Composite index dropped over 15% year to date, and many investors have felt the pain -- myself included.

  • Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev crashes out at Indian Wells

    Rafael Nadal is still perfect in 2022. The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title. Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.

  • Sean Penn no longer testing positive for COVID-19 after missing DGA Awards, says rep: 'He was never symptomatic'

    Penn was reportedly due to appear the DGA Awards, but estranged wife Leila George took his place.

  • Gov. Tate Reeves signs law limiting race in lessons in classrooms

    Bill is aimed at limiting teaching of 'critical race theory' but limits teaching that sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin is superior or inferior

  • 3 Reasons Real Estate Can Save You During a Stock Market Crash

    The start of 2022 has been fairly unkind to stock investors. For weeks now, stocks have been sitting in correction territory, and while that's not an alarming amount of time, it's unsettling. What's scary, though, is that we don't know how long it will take for stocks to recover from this recent downturn.

  • Would You Pay $26M For This 15th Century Japanese Farmhouse in L.A.?

    If you're in the market for a home inspired by the creative aesthetic sparked in Japan following the Onin War during the mid-1400s — or you just love a huge master suite — then you're in luck with this $26 million home hitting the market in Los Angeles. The listing is held by Sally Forster Jones of Compass & Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty. Visitors pass through the "Butterfly Pavilion," thus named for the butterflied marble slabs on either side of the enormous doors, and throughout the 19,500 square foot home will find leathered stone, smoked elm custom cabinets, oak floors and a glass bridge.

  • Report: Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

    A swap of linebackers and -- surprise, surprise -- Mack Wilson is an Alabama product.

  • Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline and Romantic History

    The Maid actress and Bleachers musician were first linked back in August 2021 and recently went public with their romance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards