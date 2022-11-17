He bought a pet dog off of Craigslist in Florida. It soon became a police matter

A Florida man is accused of doing the unthinkable with his new pet dog.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, sometime on Monday, deputies went to a Pensacola home to investigate “an animal incident.”

A witness told deputies that his roommate, Edward Dare, had just bought a husky and shepherd mix named Toby from Craigslist.

The roommate said that the day before he walked in on Dare lying on the bed trying to get intimate with the dog, according to a police report.

The roommate then contacted a neighbor to remove Toby from the home until the authorities could deal with the matter.

The suspect was booked into the Escambia County Jail on $2,500 bond, charged with sexual contact with an animal.

Toby was placed with animal control.