Suspect in Colorado shooting bought gun legally: officials

  • FILE PHOTO: Site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
  • FILE PHOTO: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold speaks at a news conference outside the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
  • Boulder shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa makes court appearance
  • Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil after mass shooting in Boulder Colorado at King Soopers
1 / 4

Suspect in Colorado shooting bought gun legally: officials

FILE PHOTO: Site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The 21-year-old suspect in this week's Colorado mass shooting legally purchased the semi-automatic weapon used in the attack, and he will face additional charges for attempted murder, officials in Boulder County said on Friday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the rampage that killed 10 people at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told a briefing that Alissa, 21, purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol, a weapon that resembles a semi-automatic rifle, legally six days before the attack.

Alissa did not use a handgun also in his possession, they said.

Both said Alissa's motive remained unclear.

"Like the rest of the community, we want to know why. Why that King Soopers, why Boulder, why Monday, and unfortunately we don’t have those answers," Herold said.

Alissa made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is being held without bail and is due to undergo a mental health examination.

Dougherty said additional first-degree attempted murder charges would be filed against Alissa in the coming weeks.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings.

The bloodshed at King Soopers was the nation's second mass shooting in less than a week, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.

The two attacks have reignited a national debate over gun rights and prompted President Joe Biden to call for new legislation from Congress and consider executive actions to try to stop gun violence. A bill intended to impose stricter background checks and ban certain types of semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting suspect held without bail

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.Appearing at a hearing in Boulder County court, Alissa affirmed that he understood his rights under the law and understood that he would be held without bail, as ordered by Judge Thomas Mulvahill.Prosecutors may file additional charges against Alissa in the coming weeks, District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the judge.Defense lawyers for Alissa requested that the suspect undergo a full mental health assessment, which would likely push back his preliminary court hearing by a couple of months. Alissa waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days to allow time for that assessment.Another public defender representing Alissa, Daniel King, defended the gunman who killed 12 people in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.The bloodshed at King Soopers was the nation's second mass shooting in less than a week, after a gunman fatally shot eight people at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • The 12 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to a Fashion Editor

    Whether you prefer being called vertically challenged, petite or short, it’s not easy finding a pair of jeans when you’re under five foot three. From skinny...

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

    The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and a defense attorney immediately asked that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Alissa is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another police officer, who was unhurt.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Lawsuit alleges racial profiling in cellphone confrontation

    The family of a Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing a woman's cellphone in a New York City hotel last December filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the woman and the hotel engaged in racial profiling. The family alleges in the lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan that Keyon Harrold Jr. was “violently accosted” by Miya Ponsetto on Dec. 26 in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel and that hotel manager Chad Nathan helped her and demanded that the teenager turn over his phone for inspection. Paul D’Emilia, an attorney for Ponsetto, said in an email that Ponsetto is at home in California and has not been informed of any lawsuit.

  • New plan at Disneyland calls for squeezing in more rides, restaurants and shops

    Disney announced a plan to add new attractions, shops and restaurants inside Disneyland by redeveloping existing areas of the Anaheim resort.

  • America has too many guns to avoid outsize gun violence, research suggests

    Gun violence is in the news again after back-to-back mass shootings in which two gunmen murdered 18 people in Boulder, Colorado, and around Atlanta. The two killing sprees broke a roughly one-year period with no high-profile mass shootings, but Americans were still dying of gunshots during the pandemic, and "at a record rate," Reis Thebault and Danielle Rindler report at The Washington Post. "In 2020, gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans" and injured about 40,000 more, and "an additional 24,000 people died by suicide with a gun." On the face of it, mass shootings all but disappeared during the pandemic. But don't be misled.pic.twitter.com/7th6urswrH — Jacob Ward (@byjacobward) March 25, 2021 The reason the U.S. has so much gun violence — and so much more than any comparable country — is pretty obvious, and maddeningly intractable: Americans own about 45 percent of the world's civilian firearms. And they bought another 23 million in 2020, a 64 percent increase over 2019 sales. We deserve to live in a country with fewer guns and, as a result, safer communities. pic.twitter.com/oS2qD9eLAi — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 24, 2021 The U.S. "could reduce the death toll, perhaps substantially, if it chose to," David Leonhardt writes at The New York Times. "It's not just that every other high-income country in the world has many fewer guns and many fewer gun deaths. It's also that U.S. states with fewer guns — like California, Illinois, Iowa, and much of the Northeast — have fewer gun deaths. And when state or local governments have restricted gun access, deaths have often declined," according to research by Boston University's Michael Siegel. "The U.S. has average levels of non-lethal violence compared with our peer nations," too, Daniel Webster at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy tells Politico. "What sets us apart is that our violence is far more lethal because it more commonly involves someone with a firearm." "There is overwhelming evidence that this country has a unique problem with gun violence, mostly because it has unique gun availability," Leonhardt adds. "Many of the policies that experts say would reduce gun deaths — like requiring gun licenses and background checks — would likely affect both mass shootings and the larger problem," he adds, but Republicans will safely filibuster any bill to enact such changes, suggesting that on a deeper level, "this country's level of gun violence is as high as it is because many Americans have decided that they are okay with it." More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

  • Dangers of ‘whippits’ as they become more popular with youth

    Nitrous oxide can be glamorized on social media and the pandemic has exacerbated use among teens looking to disassociate. Jack Shoenig died from the drug after trying it for the first time.

  • Boulder shooting suspect's gun looked like a rifle. But it's a pistol. Experts worry it's helping people skirt gun laws

    The suspect in the Boulder, Colorado shooting bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before the attack at a King Soopers. The gun looks like an AR-15 and uses the same ammunition. But it's legally defined as a pistol.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Biden defends immigration policies by pointing to differences with Trump

    President Biden defended his decision to roll back several of his predecessor’s immigration policies, while refuting suggestions that his more humanitarian approach to immigration is to blame for the rise in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.