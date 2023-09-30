Boulder auto theft case leading to rooftop arrest yields plea deal for one defendant

Sep. 29—The co-defendant of a man who is accused of stealing a car before fleeing police on a Boulder Firestone Auto Center roof in July has entered into a plea agreement.

Ashley Cotton, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft and intent to distribute a controlled substance. Cotton received three-year and two-year sentences that will be served concurrently in prison.

Cotton's 67 days served will be applied to a separate case out of Larimer County.

Cotton was arrested alongside Jason Johnson, 36, who is charged with first-degree motor vehicle theft and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, according to court records.

Johnson is currently in custody on a bond of $35,000 and is set to next appear on Oct. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. July 25, Boulder police responded to a call of a stolen car. Upon their arrival, Johnson got out of the car at a gas station, fled to the roof of a Firestone Auto Center at 3395 30th St. and told police he was armed, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

Boulder police evacuated the building, enacted a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area and closed off nearby streets, Waugh said. Police also called in Boulder Fire-Rescue, SWAT, AMR and the Boulder police drone team to surveil Johnson from the roof.

While negotiating with Johnson, police contacted Cotton, the driver of the vehicle in which Johnson later said the two had been "joyriding." Cotton was arrested and the vehicle was allegedly found to contain multiple bags of methamphetamine, a scale and 12.19 grams of methamphetamine.