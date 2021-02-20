Boulder bank teller accused of stealing more than $25K

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.

Feb. 19—A former bank teller has been arrested after she reportedly stole more than $25,000 from accounts by creating debit cards and forging checks.

Brianne Gypin, 34, is charged with theft between $20,000 and $100,000, four counts of forgery, four counts of identity theft, two counts of at-risk exploitation, two counts of at-risk theft, attempted at-risk theft, attempted theft and attempted at-risk exploitation, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, between July 2019 and Dec. 29, 2019, Gypin made 63 withdrawals from five customer accounts totaling $27,020.13 while working as a teller at a U.S. Bank location in Boulder.

The bank was able to stop one of the transactions, but lost $25,839.63 after reimbursing the clients, according to the affidavit.

Bank officials were alerted when several suspicious checks alerted by the bank were either processed by Gypin or made out to Gypin.

The bank said Gypin had access to personal information on those accounts and used that information to issue debit cards and forge checks to herself and a relative.

According to the affidavit, the bank gave police copies of checks that Gypin drew from the associated accounts, both personal and cashiers checks, and still photos of Gypin at her terminal with no customers when she was performing some of the alleged fraudulent transactions.

According to the affidavit, Gypin was investigated by the bank and wrote a confession, stating she did it because she was experiencing "financial difficulty" and needed to pay rent. However, the investigation also showed she used the money to pay for a trip to Disney World and at local stores on TV shopping.

"I sincerely apologize for committing these actions," Gypin wrote in the letter, according to the affidavit.

Gypin has no prior criminal history in Colorado, according to online records. She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on March 11.

