Boulder campaign finance

Nov. 3—Enthused by a recent early season storm, most skiers and snowboarders arrived by 7 a.m. Friday for the Eldora ski resort's opening day.

However, there was one group so eager for the season's first powder that they rolled in Thursday night and camped out in the lift line.

"We've been here 12 hours. It's a total foot race to get onto the first lift," said University of Colorado Boulder student Lukas Voemel. "We staked out in line with sleeping bags since 7 p.m. last night. We brought eggs and brews."

This wasn't the first time Voemel's friend group has camped out for a full night awaiting the first chair; apparently, they have carried on this tradition for several years. They came prepared with camping chairs and enough blankets to keep them warm.

The snowcats were still methodically grooming the trails of Eldora around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The resort received 15 inches of snow Oct. 29, which prompted an early opening day for the mountain, two weeks ahead of schedule for its 61st season opener.

Cars lined up before sunrise filled with skiers itching to get first tracks on the new snow. Eldora workers carved out jumps in the terrain park to the right of the Alpenglow lift.

The Alpenglow lift at the mountain's base was soon packed with anxious local skiers awaiting the 9 a.m. opening.

"[Opening day] is a great way to have fun in the morning, rile up the crowd and kick it all off together," said Gene Rozgonyi, another early riser.

A Nederland DJ named Chris Caligaris, better known in the area as Godlazer, blasted music and persuaded people to dance. Caligaris was stationed in the lift line to hype up the crowd. While they were waiting, people cracked open beer cans and chattered with excitement.

Evan Scott, a member of the Eldora marketing team, handed out blueberry, cherry, and chocolate muffins. When he displayed them to the crowd, everyone started to cheer. A couple of minutes after the muffins were distributed, Eldora General Manager Brent Tregaskis offered a season-opening message.

"We've increased our snowmaking capacity by about a third. That's what has given us this extra run that we got today," he said.

Tregaskis added, "We think we are gonna get some snowmaking temps here midweek. I just couldn't be happier. So we're gonna bust the Champagne and get you on the hill."

As soon as Brent finished, he popped open the Champagne bottle, the lift operators cut the ribbon blocking the lift gates, and the crowd was off. At the top of the Alpenglow lift, people raced to the beginning of the trail; one of which was long-time Nederland local David Martin.

"I've been going to Eldora since 1965, back when this lift was still a T-Bar." said Martin. "We never miss opening day — we shoot for 100 days of skiing a year. I love this community."

Currently, there are three trails open at Eldora — Hornblower, Klondike, and International. Hornblower is the main trail that eventually forks into Klondike and International. Tregaskis estimated that the ski area might be able to make progress on a fourth trail, Windmill, by next week if weather conditions permit.