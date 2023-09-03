Boulder celebrates Buffs win against TCU on The Hill
After their shocking 45-42 win at TCU, Boulder fans celebrated the Buffs win back home on The Hill.
After their shocking 45-42 win at TCU, Boulder fans celebrated the Buffs win back home on The Hill.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Do you believe?
Mortgage rates above 7% further exacerbate the nation’s affordability crisis, with many would-be buyers staying on the sidelines.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
A Lodge skillet, a mini waffle maker, a dishwasher magnet that just might save your marriage — these are most useful and popular kitchens you didn't know you needed.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
The 61-year-old spoke about the impact her iconic romantic comedy scene had on her kids.
This is a low-cost, low-tech solution to a high-tech problem.
Is Victoria's Secret directly copying the lingerie and loungewear founder's 2019 set design? Some fans think so.
That's more than 25% off.
Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" documentary series has elevated Formula 1 drivers and officials to global super-stardom, bringing in a whole new demographic of fans. “I know how important Netflix is to try and attract new fans, but it’s important really to see the reality of the sport,” Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The Netflix Inc. show is at the root of surging interest in F1 in the US.