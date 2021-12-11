Boulder child sex assault defendant takes plea deal, headed for prison

Dec. 10—A Boulder man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy he met through an app has taken a plea deal in his case and will be sentenced to prison.

Daniel Schwennesen, 27, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and witness tampering. The second-degree assault count includes a sexual factual basis.

Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said the plea deal includes an agreement that Schwennesen will serve prison time. Schwennesen will serve four to 16 years on the assault charge, with the sentence open on the witness tampering.

In total, Carbone said Schwennesen could be facing four to 22 years in prison.

Schwennesen is set for sentencing on Feb. 11.

Schwennessen had originally been set for trial this week, but that was canceled as a result of the plea deal.

According to an arrest affidavit, the case was brought to Boulder police in September 2019 when the mother of the victim, a 14-year-old boy, saw text messages between the boy and Schwennesen.

The boy told police he met Schwennesen earlier in the year and that they had sex several times over that period. The boy said he told Schwennesen he was 17, but said Schwennesen would sometimes pick him up from school and knew he was still in high school and living with his parents.

When questioned by police, Schwennesen said he met the boy over Grindr, a social networking and dating app for LGBTQ users. Schwennesen told police that because the boy had an account, he thought he was at least 18.

Schwennesen initially denied having sex with the boy, but then admitted to oral sex, according to the affidavit.

Police said certain text exchanges led investigators to believe Schwennesen knew the boy was a juvenile, and Schwennesen did admit to police that he thought the boy looked young.

Schwennesen also has a pending assault case in Arapahoe County.