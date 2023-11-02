Boulder City receives $27K grant for Joining Forces program

TechCrunch

Ford is buying and burying Auto Motive Power, or "AMP" for short, to bolster its charging, battery management and power conversion tech. The secretive energy startup once claimed to power "most of the world’s top electric OEMs," though as far as we can tell it never disclosed its customers publicly. Instead, Ford will scoop up the startup's tech, talent and facility in Santa Fe Springs, California to advance its own EV plans, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told TechCrunch.