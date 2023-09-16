Boulder County-area cone zones for Sept. 17-23

Sep. 15—Boulder

—Hill Hotel: Westbound Pleasant is open for local traffic from Broadway to the alley. The eastbound lane is closed for demolition of old buildings and waterline and new sewer work. Activity time is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anticipated to end Jan. 31.

—Limelight Hotel: Construction on this new hotel and conference center will result in a one-way road on 13th Street from University to Grandview and Grandview from 13th to Broadway with no parking. For the construction of a turn lane on Broadway, northbound lanes will be closed. Two-lane traffic will be in the southbound lane. Activity time is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anticipated to end Jan. 1.

—Directional drilling: There will be directional drilling of utilities on Canyon at 14th St. east to 15 Street. The eastbound lane of Canyon at 14th Street will be closed during construction, which will occur from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to last until Friday.

Longmont

—Firestone-Longmont mobility hub: The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub at the Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 interchange. Daytime work hours are expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with periodic overnight work. Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures on Colo. 119 and I-25 and on- and off-ramp closures, as well as 11-foot lane restrictions on the southbound I-25 on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp at Exit 240. Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. construction crews will be realigning the southbound and northbound off-ramps. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have temporary closures that impact the I-25 southbound and northbound off-ramps at Exit 240, at Colo. 119 and southbound I-25 main line. The project is expected to be completed by August.

—Longs Peak Avenue: Work on the Price Park Tank Replacement Project is underway. This 18-month-long project is intended to improve water quality and service within the city. Eastbound and westbound lanes on Longs Peak Avenue now run next to each other along the south side of the road between Sunset Street and the entrance to the Sunset Golf Course. Access to Price Park is closed, and parking in the Sunset Golf Course and Pool parking lot will be limited until next spring. Recreational facilities — including Sunset Park, Sunset Pool and Sunset Golf Course — are expected to remain open during construction. There is still two-way traffic, but the existing westbound lane is expected to remain closed and the new traffic pattern to remain in place until the project is completed in the spring.

Boulder County

—U.S. 287 and Colo. 52: The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin safety and traffic flow improvements at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Colo. 52 in Boulder County. Motorists can expect single left-lane closures during the day on both U.S. 287 and Colo. 52 at the intersection. Right-turn lanes in all directions will be fully closed until further notice. Full access to roadways, area businesses and driveways will be maintained. The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

—North 51st Street and North 55th Street culvert replacement: North 51st Street and North 55th Street will be closed through December in order to replace a culvert. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all travelers. Avoid the area. Access to the Boulder Model Airport will be maintained from the south off of North 51st Street. Access to the Boulder Reservoir West Trailhead will be maintained from the north off of N. 55th Street.

—Longmont Dam Road bridge rehabilitation: This project will resume in September. The second bridge over North St. Vrain Creek on Longmont Dam Road is currently being rehabilitated. Expect daytime weekday lane closures at the bridge. Longer delays may be experienced when equipment is being relocated in the construction area.

—Hygiene Road paving project: Culvert replacement at Foothills Reservoir will require full road closure through December.

—Left Hand water line replacement: The Left Hand Water District is installing a new water line on North 63rd Street. In order to safely install the line, they will need to close portions of 63rd Street between Niwot and Monarch roads at various times. The closures are expected to last through 2023.

Erie

—Briggs Street irrigation relocation: Construction crews will be partially closing Briggs Street in the vicinity of the Edward Jones Investment Building, at 212 Wells St., as well as a segment of the sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection of Wells Street and Briggs Street to excavate and install a new irrigation meter vault and backflow preventer. The project will involve cutting and excavating a section of Briggs Street to expose the main water line. Additionally, portions of the sidewalk at the Wells Street and Briggs Street intersection will be removed and replaced with new concrete. The partial street closure and sidewalk modifications will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Outside these hours, the roadway and sidewalk will be fully accessible. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Weld County

—WCR 44 is closed from southbound U.S. 85 to WCR 33.

Mead

—Foster Ridge Drive: QuikTrip development will be creating a temporary road alongside Foster Ridge Drive in preparation for road closures on both Foster Ridge Drive and Highland Drive. Access to neighboring properties will be through the new temporary road.

—Asphalt patching: Contractors will begin asphalt patching in downtown Mead, generally in the areas of Main Street, Dillingham Avenue, Fairbairn Avenue, Palmer Avenue and Fifth Street. After completion of these asphalt patches, contractors will begin patching in the commercial district, WCR 32 (east of I-25), WCR 9.5, WCR 28 and Third Street (south of Welker Avenue). All street maintenance is dependent on weather. Work will take approximately four weeks to complete.

—Crack and slurry seal: Crack seal and slurry seal will commence in Hunters Cove neighborhood. Traffic control signage and flaggers will be used during this road work. All street maintenance is dependent on weather.