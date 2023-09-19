Boulder County commissioners to host public hearing on Lyons area zoning

Sep. 18—Boulder County Commissioners on Tuesday will hold a public hearing regarding the Lyons area zoning, two weeks after enacting a six-month moratorium on development applications in high-intensity zone districts within a three-mile radius of the town.

The hearing — in person and virtually — is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. in the Commissioners' Hearing Room on the third floor of the Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. Residents may participate in person, online via Zoom, or by phone. Written comments can also be submitted to hhippely@bouldercounty.gov.

Those planning to participate in the hearing are asked to register to speak in person or online, at bouldercounty.gov/events/z-23-0002-lyons-area-zoning-map-amendment/. Those needing assistance in joining the hearing are asked to call 303-441-3500.