Boulder County conducting prescribed burns starting Monday

Jan. 26—Boulder County Parks and Open Space announced on Wednesday that there may be heavy smoke in the area between late January and April due to agriculture and irrigation ditch burning.

Officials requested that residents refrain from calling 911 since these burns are not emergencies.

Agriculture burning is done to remove vegetation to control weeds and to prepare areas for reseeding. Irrigation ditches are burned to remove unwanted vegetation for improved water delivery, nutrient cycling, and planting success.

The areas scheduled for controlled burns include Josephine Roche Property at Arapahoe Road and 119th Street; Gaynor Lake at 127 Fox Hill Rd.; Pella Crossing at 11420 N. 75th St.; Wittemyer Ponds, Bailey-Kenosha Ponds, and Wheeler Ranch Properties at 12086 Mineral Road; Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat at 3893 N. 75th St.; Wambsganss Property at 12210 Niwot Road; Leggett, Ertl, Dougherty, Piazza, Swanson and Stromquist Farms properties near U.S. 287, Niwot Road, Prospect Road and East Countyline Road; Marfell Lakes and CMN-Fuhey Properties on Arapahoe Road and 119th Street; Burchfield property on 115th Street, Vermillion Road, and Wasatch Road; Doniphan Property on 115th Street and Lookout Road; Alexander Dawson Property on 109th Street and Jasper Road; and Macy Property on U.S. 287 between Lookout Road and Colo. 52.

Burn projects will only proceed when conditions are suitable. Projects depend on ideal weather conditions including relative humidity, fuel moisture, and wind. The areas will be monitored to ensure all prescribed burns are completely extinguished.

For additional information, contact Boulder County Parks and Open Space Forestry and Fire Group at BCForestry@bouldercounty.gov. Updates will be posted to www.boco.org/prescribedburns.

Smoke from prescribed fires may affect your health. For resources, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Wood Smoke and Health webpage and the Boulder County Public Health Wildfire Air Quality and Health webpage.