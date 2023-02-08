Boulder County crews respond to report of shooting at Lafayette mobile home park

Feb. 7—Boulder County crews responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road.

Lafayette police tweeted that they were searching for a suspect, who is believed to be armed. The suspect is described as a bald, light-skinned Hispanic man wearing either a white or gray sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

Boulder Valley School District officials said Sanchez Elementary, Justice High, Lafayette High and Peak to Peak Charter schools were placed on secure status due to the call, but those schools have since been given the all clear and students were released.

Secure status means doors are locked but classroom activities continue as normal.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Lafayette Police tweeted that shelter-in-place orders for the affected boundary areas had been lifted, but that the suspect had not been caught.

