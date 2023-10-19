Boulder County District Attorney to host gun violence prevention forum Sunday in Longmont

Oct. 19—Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty is scheduled to host a gun violence prevention forum Sunday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road.

Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. with the forum itself slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Community leaders including Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin, Longmont police Chief Jeff Satur and State Rep. Karen McCormick will participate and discuss issues such as gun violence prevention, firearm legislation and the increase in youth and gang violence.