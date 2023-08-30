Boulder County Fairgrounds event to mark 75 years of U.S., Nepal diplomatic relations

Aug. 29—The local Nepali community will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relationships between the United States and Nepal Friday and Saturday.

The Celebrating 75 Years of U.S. and Nepal Diplomatic Relations event will be held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. Narayan Shrestha, chief coordinator for the event, said anyone from the local Nepali community and beyond is welcome.

The U.S. has recognized Nepal as a sovereign nation since 1947, with diplomatic relations established in 1948.

The event kicks off 3 p.m. Friday with an opening ceremony. The U.S.'s Nepal Ambassador, Nepalese embassy officials, former Peace Corps volunteers and local elected officials have been invited to the event. Friday will also feature a variety of Nepali art, crafts and food vendors as well as a cultural show to showcase art from local and invited artists. Shrestha said Saturday will include forums to discuss immigration, travel and tourism to Nepal, and a variety of other topics. A Nepal Embassy Mobile Camp will also be stationed by the Fairgrounds Sunday to Sept. 5 to provide passport renewal, visas and other government services.

Shrestha explained that the Nepali community has grown in Boulder County, and in the U.S., has increased exponentially over the years. He recalls when the Nepali community was smaller in the area, and he is happy to see his community thrive and find ways to connect with their culture.

"We call this our new home. For some of our children, they say that America is their home forever. So it is a proud moment for us, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relationships and we have accomplished a lot," Shrestha said.

He added that the event is also a "thank you" to American friends who have helped individuals during their move from Nepal to the U.S.

"Colorado gives a lot to Nepali people, because it is similar to Nepal. Mountains, color and high altitude, it's all just very nice and beautiful and similar to Nepal," Shrestha said.

Sunanda Dangol, organizer for Nepali Jatra, said because of Nepal's sensitive location, between the two large and powerful countries of India and China, having an international relationship with the U.S. for 75 years is important to Nepal's independence. While celebrating what Nepal has fought for, Dangol said, the event will also teach attendees about the current issues in Nepal and how people can help.

"They (attendees) will meet fellow Nepali-Americans, share their personal experiences and develop friendships," Dangol said.

More information about the event is available by contacting Shrestha at helpinghands715@gmail.com, Naveen Dutta at dutta.naveen@gmail.com or Vijaya Raj Sharma at sharmavjraj@yahoo.com.