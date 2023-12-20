Boulder County man accused of attempted murder at home near Longmont

Dec. 19—A Boulder County man has been arrested after reportedly attempting to kill another man outside Longmont overnight.

Michael Joseph Lucky, 32, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and violation of a protection order.

According to a release, Boulder County emergency crews were called to a home on Portico Lane outside of Longmont just after midnight Tuesday.

First responders found a 60-year-old man with life-threatening blunt-force injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center for further care. No update on his current condition was available.

According to the release, the injuries were determined to be a result of an attempted murder, and Lucky was identified as a suspect. Investigators said Lucky is the defendant in an open case involving the victim's daughter, and officials do believe the man was targeted.

Officials had issued an Everbridge notice for the Portico Lane area "out of an abundance of caution."

Lucky's vehicle was found abandoned in the area. He later turned himself in to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Longmont Public Safety, Boulder Emergency Squad, Mountain View Fire Rescue, Boulder County S.W.A.T. Team, Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab, and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office all responded to the call.

Lucky has not yet had a first appearance on this case, and remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.