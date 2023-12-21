Boulder County man accused of attempted murder formally charged, set $1 million bond

Dec. 21—A man accused of attempting to kill another man on Tuesday has been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Michael Joseph Lucky, 32, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation; first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; first-degree burglary — menacing/assault; class 4 and class 5 stalking; three counts of violating a protection order; and four counts of violent crime.

He is currently in custody, with the court setting a cash-only bond of $1 million. He will next appear in court on March 7 for a preliminary hearing.

According to an affidavit, at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, Boulder County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence outside Longmont in Boulder County on a call for a "medical emergency." When they arrived on scene, police were told by a witness who had been asleep in the same room as the victim that she sleeps without her hearing aids and that in the middle of the night she awoke to what sounded to her like a loud boom.

The witness told deputies initially she thought it was thunder and said it seemed like the victim was pushing something away from him. The witness initially believed this to be dogs jumping on the bed, but she said she couldn't tell as the room was "pitch black." She then left the room to get help and returned to find the victim lying in bed bleeding severely from the head and neck and not breathing effectively.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening blunt force trauma injuries, according to the affidavit.

While on scene, deputies reported that a door connecting the bedroom to the backyard had been shattered inward and glass was scattered on the bedroom floor. Following a protective sweep, police found an ax with a 3-foot handle that had fresh blood on it in the backyard. There was also a blood trail from the bedroom door to where the ax was located, according to the affidavit.

Another witness later told deputies that Lucky was known to carry an ax in his Jeep, which was located by police near the residence at 4:11 a.m. the morning of the incident.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lucky turned himself in to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office in relation to the case. When he surrendered, deputies noted that there was blood splattered on his right arm.

In court on Thursday, Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Carlos Rueda requested the $1 million cash only bond, noting that the District Attorney's Office previously requested a $10,000 cash only bond for Lucky in relation to an ongoing domestic violence case. According to court records, Lucky was released after posting a $7,500 bond on Dec. 8.

"He intentionally targeted someone he disliked and hated," Rueda said in court on Thursday. "The reason he committed this was pure and simple revenge."

Defense attorney Katherine Spengler objected to a setting of a cash-only bond and highlighted that Lucky turned himself in.

Boulder County Judge Thomas Mulvahill set another mandatory protection order which includes no weapons, alcohol or contact with victims or witnesses listed in the case. He also granted Rueda's request for active GPS tracking if Lucky does post bond. However, he denied Rueda's request for 24-hour home detention if Lucky posts bond.