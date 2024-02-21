Boulder County man takes plea deal in child sex exploitation case

Feb. 21—A Boulder County man has taken a plea deal in a child sexual exploitation case and was set for sentencing.

Kenneth Glenn Groth, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of menacing. All other charges were dismissed.

Groth is set to next appear on May 3 for sentencing. He remains out of custody on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

On Wednesday, when Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler asked Groth if he was being forced into the plea Groth said it was a "complicated question to answer."

Groth then explained that in college he learned that defendants can be overcharged and forced to take a plea deal due to how the criminal justice system is structured.

"I feel as though I'm being forced into a deal because a trial would doom me for life because I did commit these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt," Groth said.

He continued, "I feel like the system that is in place is forcing me to take it, not a person."

Butler responded by saying it was up to Groth whether he take the plea deal or be set for trial, but after Groth confirmed he did want to take the deal, Butler made the record that he had advised Groth of his options to the best of his ability and understood Groth's reluctance due to his beliefs in the criminal justice system.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information about Groth downloading and distributing child sex abuse material on social media from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office released an attempt to locate order for Groth, who lived in his vehicle and was known to law enforcement through previous incidents.

According to the release, Groth was contacted for an unrelated incident by Boulder police on March 25.

A Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the scene and seized electronic devices from Groth. On March 28, an investigator obtained a search warrant for the seized electronics devices and found more evidence of child sex abuse material.