Boulder County panelists to discuss safe digital spaces for youth

Apr. 13—A free, virtual panel will discuss how to cultivate safe digital spaces for youth.

Moving to End Sexual Violence, a Mental Health Partners program, will host the panel from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a MESA news release, the program falls in line with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center's Sexual Assault Awareness Month theme, "Building Safe Online Spaces Together." The program seeks to bring people together to identify best practices in cultivating safe digital youth spaces.

There are four panelists who will participate: Lily Berlin, one of Out Boulder County's Youth Program assistants; Annika Spidle, a Fairview High School senior who has helped lead student walkouts to show support for survivors of sexual violence; Jax Gonzalez, a Boulder County Public Health youth worker, and Raymond Garcia, with the human rights organization Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

All registered attendees will receive a recording of the panel. Those interested can register for the event at bit.ly/3JFYxJ0 .