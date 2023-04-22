Boulder County searching for Longmont man accused of downloading child abuse material

Apr. 21—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Longmont man who is accused of downloading child sex abuse material.

Michael Risinger-Peel, 41, is wanted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The warrants currently have a no-bond hold.

Risinger-Peel was last known to reside in the 1900 block of Sumac Place in Longmont. He is described as a white male standing 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

According to a release, the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials applied for a warrant and searched Risinger-Peel's home on March 30 and found additional evidence.

Shortly after the search warrant was served Risinger-Peel apparently moved out and left his last known place of employment. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Risinger-Peel has prior convictions in Boulder County for sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child in 2012, according to online court records.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Katie Tkach with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab at 303-441-3646.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department and the Longmont Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation.