Boulder County searching for man accused of killing his dog

Oct. 18—A Boulder County man is wanted for reportedly killing his pit bull.

George Bernard Benyard, 28, is facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a sheriff's office release, Benyard reportedly "knowingly and needlessly" killed one of his pet dogs then attempted to conceal his actions by tampering with physical evidence.

Benyard's whereabouts are currently unknown and investigators are trying to locate him.

According to the release, Benyard told acquaintances that the bathroom of his residence was a "murder scene" and showed them a picture of a very bloody bathroom and described killing someone at his home in the 10800 block of Empire Road near Lafayette. Benyard also asked people for help in disposing the body.

Acquaintances notified the sheriff's office and a search warrant of the residence was issued on Sept. 18. Due to the severity of the alleged offense and the belief that Benyard had access to firearms and other potential weapons, Boulder County SWAT served the search warrant and Benyard and his wife were brought in for questioning the same day.

Investigators discovered the body of a adult pit bull hidden under a bush on the property, according to the release. A necropsy revealed the dog was recently killed and had suffered several traumatic injuries that were not inflicted by an accident or another animal.

Benyard denied having knowledge of the dog's existence or how it was killed but digital evidence showed it likely belonged to him. In addition, investigators found that blood in the bathroom was not human.

Benyard had three other dogs in the home that were placed into protective custody at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sept. 18 during the initial search warrant.

The sheriff's office did not provide a photo or description of Benyard.

Assisting agencies include, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab, Boulder Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Boulder District Attorney's Office, Boulder Emergency Squad, Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories, and ANDE, a local company, headquartered in Longmont, that provides forensic rapid DNA technology to government agencies worldwide, according to the release.