Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected of having child pornography

Apr. 14—A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and accused of downloading child pornography.

Andreas Halusa was arrested Wednesday in Boulder on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a release, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as recent as November 2021 about child pornography being accessed at a Boulder County address.

That address was determined to have been a past short-term residence of Halusa in unincorporated Boulder County. Detectives served a search warrant at his current residence in the 600 block of Pearl Street on Tuesday before issuing an arrest warrant for Halusa.

Online court records show Halusa has no prior criminal history in Colorado.

Following his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, Halusa will be released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department all assisted with the case.