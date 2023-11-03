Boulder County Sheriff's Office detective wins Beth Haynes Memorial Award

Nov. 3—Detective Michael McKinley from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office was recognized for his work on domestic violence and sexual assault cases with the Beth Haynes Memorial Award on Oct. 25.

The award, which is considered one of the highest forms of recognition in the county, is named after a Boulder police officer who died after responding to a domestic violence call in 1994.

McKinley, who has been at the sheriff's office for seven years and a detective in the special victims unit for three, said the nomination and win was a "complete surprise."

"It was one of those things where it usually goes to someone who has had an extreme case and I don't think I've had that extreme case," McKinley said. "I'm not sure I fully deserve to be recognized."

McKinley was nominated by the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, but more specifically the Domestic Violence Acute Response Team, which works to prosecute domestic violence offenders and work with victims and survivors.

In the nomination, the team highlighted McKinley's work in investigating and arresting former Hygiene Fire Department captain Kamron Barnaby, who is accused of sexually assaulting a number of women in the department. The team wrote that McKinley worked tirelessly and gained the victims' trust which enabled him to corroborate their statements and get necessary evidence to make the arrest.

The team also recognized McKinley's work on a strangulation case that led to a victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries. McKinley was specifically acknowledged for his work in building rapport with the victim and checking in on her.

"Detective McKinley has investigated many other DV incidents in much the same compassionate and caring manner," the team wrote in the nomination. "He embraces new approaches to DV investigations and willingly accepts feedback in his effort to continually improve his DV work. Detective McKinley is certainly an asset to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Boulder County."

McKinley said he was very grateful and honored to be recognized and has deep admiration for the Haynes and her work.

"To be recognized in her name ... it's really hard to put into words," McKinley said. "I'm very grateful and humbled to be recognized this year."

McKinley said moving forward he plans to just "keep at it" and wants to continue to deliver justice and dignity while holding people accountable for their actions. McKinley also acknowledged the other Beth Haynes Award recipients.

"I'm honored and grateful to work with other Beth Haynes Award recipients and I look forward to helping and coaching those coming up so I'm not the final recipient in the sheriff's office," McKinley said.